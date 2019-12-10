News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Irish abroad will spend more travelling home than on seasonal gifts

Irish abroad will spend more travelling home than on seasonal gifts
By Dan Buckley
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 02:26 PM

More than one million Irish people are set to take planes, trains and automobiles to get home for Christmas, with the majority spending more on travel than on seasonal gifts for friends and family.

Record numbers will travel from different parts of the world to be with their family on Christmas day.

The average Irish adult will travel 814 kilometres to get home — around the distance from Dublin to Paris, which is significantly farther than the average European who will travel 500 km.

The research from Mastercard reveals that the Irish will spend €388 on average travelling home, more than double the €163 they will spend on gifts. Roads, trains and planes are expected to be at their busiest on Christmas Eve — the most popular day to travel back for Christmas.

While parents are the most popular people to go back to see, a quarter (24%) say they would go the distance to see their pet.

More than one in three (35%) book their journey home at least three months in advance, though 10% of last-minute planners book within just a few days of travelling.

The average traveller sorts their travelling arrangements 63 days before Christmas, with 81% having at least one car or bus journey on the way and a fifth of respondents needing to take a train.

“We live at a time where people travel more and build careers and lives in new cities and countries around the world, but Christmas is still a time for getting home to be with family,” said Sonya Geelon, country manager for Mastercard Ireland.

“Christmas has always been a major spending occasion, but with more and more people living away from their hometowns it has become one of the biggest travel occasions of the year too."

READ MORE

Two arrested following controlled stop by detectives on M50

More on this topic

Christine McGuinness on how to get kids to sleep on Christmas EveChristine McGuinness on how to get kids to sleep on Christmas Eve

'Some stuff we receive is disgraceful': Charity asks public to stop donating soiled or dirty items'Some stuff we receive is disgraceful': Charity asks public to stop donating soiled or dirty items

Gavin And Stacey special will inevitably underwhelm some viewers – Ruth JonesGavin And Stacey special will inevitably underwhelm some viewers – Ruth Jones

In Pictures: Dashing through the streets as Santas run for charityIn Pictures: Dashing through the streets as Santas run for charity


TOPIC: Christmas

More in this Section

New research study to explore long-term effects of repeated concussionNew research study to explore long-term effects of repeated concussion

Man appears in court in connection with Dublin robberyMan appears in court in connection with Dublin robbery

10 of 31 local authorities publish political donations given to councillors10 of 31 local authorities publish political donations given to councillors

Robert Lawlor found not guilty of threatening to murder ex-girlfriend's partnerRobert Lawlor found not guilty of threatening to murder ex-girlfriend's partner


Lifestyle

Sometimes I think we impose Christmas on our kids. A couple of weeks back, my wife and I were all about The Late Late Toy Show and going to see Jack and The Beanstalk in the Everyman Theatre.Learner Dad: I think we impose Christmas on our kids

For our food special, our Currabinny duo, James Kavanagh and William Murray, dish up their top festive side plates.The Currabinny Cooks: Festive side plates to dish up this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »