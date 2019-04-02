Ireland most generous in world for GoFundMe causes

Ireland is the most generous country in the world in terms of contributions to GoFundMe causes.

The website confirmed more Irish people per capita donate through GoFundMe than any other country.

Half a million people in Ireland have donated to causes through the site, contributing more than €30m since 2016.

The number of campaigns started in Ireland grew by more than 50% in 2018 compared to 2017, with contributions aiding everything from medical to sports to creative causes.

Among the biggest campaigns was the drive to raise money for Liverpool fan Sean Cox, who was attacked outside Anfield before a Champions League match last year.

More than €1m has been contributed to help his treatment.

The campaign was started more than five months ago and is still attracting new contributions.

Fundraising is currently underway for Zac Higgins, a toddler who was badly injured in a hit-and-run in Cork

Rob Solomon, chairman and CEO of GoFundMe, paid tribute to the ongoing generosity of Irish donors, saying: “GoFundMe has become the ‘take action’ button of the internet — and nowhere is that more evident than in Ireland.

“Since our launch in Ireland in 2016 people have flocked to our platform to help others, show kindness and express support for those in need.

“GoFundMe is a really simple and social way of enabling ordinary people to engage and support the causes they care about — a person puts a campaign out, a friend shares that campaign and soon tens, hundreds or even thousands of people are sharing and donating.

"With more than one in 10 people donating in Ireland, it really is the most generous country in the world.”

Meanwhile, a campaign set up over the weekend to help with the treatment of Zac Higgins, a toddler who was badly injured in a hit-and-run in Cork last week, has already generated more than €12,000.