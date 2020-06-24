Ireland eyed up as destination for tens of thousands of people from Hong Kong

Ireland is being eyed up as a potential country to house tens of thousands of people from Hong Kong.

A real estate tycoon is considering building a new city that would promote values and principles that would suit people from the territory.

The developers say it would be governed by Irish laws but would be home to many Hong Kong residents.

CEO of the Victoria Harbour Group, Ivan Ko, stressed it would still be an Irish city:

"We are targeting the city ultimately to be, ideally, 50% Hong Kong people and 50% local people together with people from around the world," he said.

"In terms of population size, I think for a 50 square km city in Ireland, we are thinking of about 100,000 when it is mature."