News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Ireland eyed up as destination for tens of thousands of people from Hong Kong

Ireland eyed up as destination for tens of thousands of people from Hong Kong
File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 - 01:03 PM

Ireland is being eyed up as a potential country to house tens of thousands of people from Hong Kong.

A real estate tycoon is considering building a new city that would promote values and principles that would suit people from the territory.

The developers say it would be governed by Irish laws but would be home to many Hong Kong residents.

CEO of the Victoria Harbour Group, Ivan Ko, stressed it would still be an Irish city:

"We are targeting the city ultimately to be, ideally, 50% Hong Kong people and 50% local people together with people from around the world," he said.

"In terms of population size, I think for a 50 square km city in Ireland, we are thinking of about 100,000 when it is mature."

READ MORE

Covid compliance drops by a quarter, CSO figures show

More on this topic

Hong Kong protesters defy ban to hold vigil for Tiananmen Square victimsHong Kong protesters defy ban to hold vigil for Tiananmen Square victims

Hong Kong legislature outlaws insults to China’s national anthemHong Kong legislature outlaws insults to China’s national anthem

China hits back at UK after Boris Johnson’s intervention over Hong KongChina hits back at UK after Boris Johnson’s intervention over Hong Kong

What is happening in Hong Kong?What is happening in Hong Kong?

TOPIC: Hong Kong

More in this Section

The practicalities of a vote for new Taoiseach amid Covid-19 restrictionsThe practicalities of a vote for new Taoiseach amid Covid-19 restrictions

Adrian Donohoe murder trial hears apology from defence barristerAdrian Donohoe murder trial hears apology from defence barrister

Friends of late Cameron Blair hold graveside vigil to mark 21st birthdayFriends of late Cameron Blair hold graveside vigil to mark 21st birthday

Up to half of cannabis users quit during lockdownUp to half of cannabis users quit during lockdown


Lifestyle

Ciara McDonnell has the recipe for success when it comes to entertaining in your garden.Let's take it outside: Your guide to entertaining in the garden this summer

Liverpool and Man United are both in action, while Michael Portillo concludes his series on Irish independence.Wednesday TV Highlights: Premier League action and the conclusion of Michael Portillo's Irish independence series

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »