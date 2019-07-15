Investigation underway after motorcyclist killed in fatal collision in Cork

An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist in his 40s was killed in a crash in Co Cork.

His motorbike left the road and struck a ditch on the R619 at Kilpadder South in Dromahane, shortly after 5pm yesterday evening.

The alarm was raised by passing motorists and the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital for a post mortem.

The scene was attended by Mallow Roads Policing Unit and the crash site was examined by Garda Forensic Collison Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station 022-31450 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.