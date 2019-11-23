News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Investigation underway after man, 30s, dies following incident in Cloverhill Prison

Investigation underway after man, 30s, dies following incident in Cloverhill Prison
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, November 23, 2019 - 08:31 AM

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man in Cloverhill Prison in Dublin.

Shortly after midnight gardaí and emergency services were called by prison authorities following an incident involving two male prisoners in custody at the prison.

A man in his late 30s was treated by emergency services but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The man's body remains at the scene which is currently preserved pending a full forensic and technical examination.

The Coroner has been notified and the services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested.

Gardaí say they are following a definite line of inquiry and the investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE

'Fake news' warping perception of reality - Brendan Howlin


CloverhillPrisonDeath

More in this Section

Talks to avert industrial action by Northern Ireland health workers break downTalks to avert industrial action by Northern Ireland health workers break down

UN fears for safety of Lisa Smith’s daughterUN fears for safety of Lisa Smith’s daughter

RTÉ journalists want top fees and salaries to be 'slashed'RTÉ journalists want top fees and salaries to be 'slashed'

Gardaí appeal for witnesses in relation to death of 'beloved son, loving brother and dearly loved uncle'Gardaí appeal for witnesses in relation to death of 'beloved son, loving brother and dearly loved uncle'


Lifestyle

OUR fascination with interiors inspiration (in print, online and of course in the likes of social media sites like Pinterest and Instagram) is not going anywhere any time soon.Clutter is a symptom of the housing crisis

All your gardening news.Gardening Notes: Your guide to what's on

Get ready for Stir-Up Sunday with this classic recipe.How to make Bake Off finalist Steph’s Great Grandma’s Christmas fruitcake

I’ve written about Puglia, Sicily, and even Calabria frequently but much less about Basilicata and Campania, both small wine regions but not to be dismissed.Wine with Leslie Williams: The white grapes of Southern Italy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »