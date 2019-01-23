NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
INMO to meet HSE in talks to avert planned strike action

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 - 06:52 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Representatives from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation are to meet with the HSE this afternoon.

The talks at the Workplace Relations Commission are aimed at averting planned strike action, the first of which is due to take place one week from today.

INMO spokesperson Phil Ní Sheaghdha.

The union said that low levels of pay have left the public health service unable to recruit and retain enough nurses and midwives to safely care for patients.

Their spokesperson Phil Ní Sheaghdha said that even though "no serious proposals" have been brought forward so far, she is hopeful progress can be made at today's talks.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said: "We believe that there is ample room within the Public Service Stability Agreement to reach a deal and we believe that that focus has to brought to bear today when we meet the employers and Government representatives at the Workplace Relations Commission."


KEYWORDS

INMOHSEnursesindustrial action

