News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

INMO criticise 'obscene' levels of hospital overcrowding

INMO criticise 'obscene' levels of hospital overcrowding
By Dan Buckley
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 04:57 PM

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has described hospital overcrowding as "obscene", as trolley figures emerged showing 679 patients waiting for a bed, the worst so far this year and the second-highest ever recorded.

The hospitals worst affected are University Hospital Limerick with 63 patients on trolleys, Cork University Hospital with 60, Letterkenny University Hospital with 47 and South Tipperary General Hospital with 40.

The INMO said South Tipperary General Hospital is in crisis, because despite being one of the country's smallest hospitals, it has more patients on trolleys that some of the largest.

General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said staff are faced with inhumane working environments, while patients are put at ever-increasing risk. “Winter has not even started, and Irish hospitals are overwhelmed", she said.

The HSE's own trolley figures put the number of patients waiting for a hospital bed at 526 today, with 278 waiting more than nine hours. The highest figure ever recorded by the INMO trolley watch was 714 on 12 March 2018.

In a statement, the HSE said: "The HSE regrets that any patient should have to wait for admission from ED to a hospital ward. However, it is important to note that once a decision is made to admit a patient, they still remain under the care of the staff in ED until they can safely transfer to the appropriate hospital ward for their on-going care.

"While the majority of patients who attend Emergency Departments receive treatment and are discharged home, 20-30% of patients need to be admitted to hospital for further treatment and care.

"Most of our 29 Emergency Departments are reporting both high numbers of patient attendances and patients requiring admission to hospital. Acute hospitals are continuing to see a year-on-year increase in the number of patients requiring treatment and care.

"By the end of September over one million patients had attended our 29 Emergency Departments, 3% more than the same time last year. Almost 263,000 were patients admitted to hospital for further treatment and care."

Labour's health spokesperson Alan Kelly said the trolley figure trends are worrying and said if they are this bad "on a fairly innocuous Tuesday, where there is no sign of bad weather or the worst of any winter viruses have yet to appear, what are the trolley numbers going to be like in the depths of winter?"

Pat Buckley, Sinn Féin TD for East Cork, accused the Government of failing to try and solve the trolley crisis. “This government and its backers in Fianna Fáil have nothing but contempt for the ordinary people of this county and Ireland as a whole who depend on our public health services,” he said. “They also have no respect for the workers in our health services who have to deal with these appalling conditions."

Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill, said Health Minister Simon Harris needed to act urgently on staffing and capacity issues. “These figures are truly shocking and highlight just how bad things in our health services have become,” he added.

READ MORE

Men's Shedders arrive in Killarney to tackle invasive rhododendron

More on this topic

1,450 patients waiting on trolley's in University Hospital Limerick this month1,450 patients waiting on trolley's in University Hospital Limerick this month

Over 550 waiting for beds in Irish hospitalsOver 550 waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

Trolley Watch numbers fall below 450Trolley Watch numbers fall below 450

Trolley watch figure rises above 550Trolley watch figure rises above 550


HospitalOvercrowdingHealthTrolleysTOPIC: Hospital overcrowding

More in this Section

'I lived my dream': Gay Byrne reflects on life and regrets'I lived my dream': Gay Byrne reflects on life and regrets

'If you're not getting in trouble, you're not doing your job right': Tubridy and Kenny recall a 'legend and icon''If you're not getting in trouble, you're not doing your job right': Tubridy and Kenny recall a 'legend and icon'

Union calls for dedicated transport police unit after string of attacks on bus drivers, including rape threatUnion calls for dedicated transport police unit after string of attacks on bus drivers, including rape threat

Boil water notice re-issued for 600,000 peopleBoil water notice re-issued for 600,000 people


Lifestyle

Lost Lives, a documentary showing at Cork Film Festival, is a timely reminder of the bad old days in the North, writes Richard Fitzpatrick Tragedy of the Troubles: Documentary a timely reminder of dark days in North

Known as EDS, this group of rare conditions affect joint movement and connective tissue.Lena Dunham, Jameela Jamil and Sia are sufferers, so what are Ehlers-Danlos syndromes?

Having less to spend can make you feel isolated and unhappy, but there are things you can do to help.What to do when your friends make a lot more money than you

It's that time of the year again.Darina Allen's best book buys for Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »