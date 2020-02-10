News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Independent Verona Murphy elected in Wexford

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, February 10, 2020 - 02:59 PM

The count in Wexford has completed with the election of Independent Verona Murphy on the eleventh count.

Fine Gael’s Minister of State Paul Kehoe and Fianna Fáil TD James Brown were also returned on the eleventh count without reaching the quota.

Sinn Féin’s Johnny Mythen was elected on Sunday following the first count. He was followed by Labour leader Brendan Howlin on the eighth count this morning.

Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne, who was elected for the first time in November’s by-election, failed to retain his seat.

Fine Gael’s Minister of State Michael D’Arcy was eliminated on the tenth count.

