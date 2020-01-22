Independent Tommy Broughan not standing in General Election

Independent Dublin Bay North TD Tommy Broughan has announced he will not be standing for re-election to the Dáil.

His announcement marks the second high-profile retirement of a sitting TD from the intensely competitive constituency after the decision of Independent Minister Finian McGrath to stand down.

The former Labour TD announced his retirement on Wednesday ahead of the noon deadline for the close of nominations.

Mr Broughan said he has been thinking about whether to run again or not for some time but only made his final decision on Wednesday morning when he cancelled his 10.10am appointment to submit his nomination papers.

First elected to the Dail in 1992, Mr Broughan had left voters guessing as to his intentions ahead of the election with an absence of posters in the constituency in recent days noticeable.

Mr Broughan was a vocal opponent to his own party going into coalition with Fine Gael in 2011.

He was ultimately expelled from the Party after he defied the party whip on financial matters relating to the extension of the controversial bank guarantee.

As an Independent, he aligned himself with the Independents4Change to allow the group to qualify for speaking rights in the Dáil chamber.