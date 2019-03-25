'I'm already in prison': Lisa Smith tells US news report she wants 'to go home'

Lisa Smith

Lisa Smith, the Irish woman who went to Syria to join Isis, has told a US news reporter that she wants to go home.

CNN's Connect The World travelled to a camp where so-called "Isis brides" are being held.

Reporter Jomana Karadsheh Scott said she spoke to a woman who did not give her name "but she has been identified by Irish media as Muslim covert Lisa Smith".

The woman, who speaks in an Irish accent and appears to be former member of the Irish Defence Forces Smith, told CNN's Jomana Karadsheh Scott: "I think that people should just realise that all the people here are not terrorists."

The Dundalk widow is in the camp with her two-year-old daughter.

"I want to go home," she said.

When asked about the prospect of being prosecuted, she said: "I know they'd strip me of my passport. And I wouldn't travel and I'd be watched.....but...I'm already in prison (in the camp)."

“Even if they put me in prison at home, it’s better than being here,” a Canadian citizen tells @JomanaCNN who gets rare access to #SDF-controlled camps where more than 1,000 foreign #ISIS fighters are stranded as their home countries seem reluctant to take them back. #Syria pic.twitter.com/FKxCXzUDp3— Connect the World (@CNNConnect) March 24, 2019

Earlier this month, Defence Minister Paul Kehoe said Lisa Smith will be treated like any Irish citizen who finds themselves in trouble abroad.

The Taoiseach added that Ms Smith will be allowed to return to Ireland despite serious concerns over the safety of the wider public from ISIS supporters coming home.

READ MORE Varadkar: Irish woman detained in Syria has right to return to Ireland

Leo Varadkar said: "Going to Syria or going to live in what was called Islamic State is not in itself an offence or a crime. So we will need to carry out an investigation.

"I know the authorities there will want to interrogate her to see if she has been involved in any crimes there. But it’s very possible that she wasn’t a combatant, for example.

"We really need to get to the bottom of the facts here, to carry out a security assessment to see if the Syrian authorities want to carry out a prosecution or not.

"But ultimately this is an Irish citizen and we don’t believe that removing an Irish citizen’s citizenship from her or her family, rendering them stateless, would be either the right or compassionate thing to do."