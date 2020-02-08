News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'I have no meas on celery..no meat on it,' says Healy Rae after woman dressed as celery ejected from polling station

Johnny Healy Rae
By Anne Lucey
Saturday, February 08, 2020 - 12:50 PM

A woman dressed as celery was ejected from a polling station in Kilgarvan early this morning as she attempted to accompany the TD Danny Healy Rae in to vote in his home village.

The woman in her 40s accompanied by a man had been waiting outside the primary school in the village before the station opened at 7 am.

Around 50 Healy Rae supporters had also arrived.

First into vote was county councillor Johnny Healy Rae, followed by his father, TD Danny and TD Michael.

The presiding officer handled the situation well, county registrar Padraig Burke said. Gardaí were at the scene.

It appears the pair of protestors are vegan and involved in anti-meat eating campaigns.

Speaking afterwards Johnny Healy Rae said: “I have no meas on celery- there’s no meat in it.”

Mr Burke said gardaí had identified the protestors and were on the alert.

Meanwhile after an early surge in Killarney, voting in Kerry has slowed.

