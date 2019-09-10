News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Hundreds of Defence Forces recruits paid to leave before completing their training

By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 12:33 PM

The number of recruits paying to get out of the Defence Forces before their training has even finished confirms claims that the retention crisis can't be overcome just by major recruitment drives alone.

Figures obtained by Jack Chambers, Fianna Fáil spokesman for Defence, show that 861 personnel paid to get out of the Army, Naval Service and Air Corps from 2016 to 2018.

Of those, 400 were recruits in training.

In total, all those getting their discharge papers over the three-year period had to pay the Department of Defence a combined €356,813.07 to leave.

