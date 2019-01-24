NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

HSE knew about repeat smear tests in November, says Tánaiste

Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 01:40 PM
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

The HSE first became aware of thousands of women who will now need repeat smear checks as far back as November, the Tánaiste has told the Dáil.

While Health Minister Simon Harris was informed in December of the issue, the 6,000 women who now need to be re-screened have not yet been made aware that they need another smear test.

Under questioning in the Dáil, Simon Coveney confirmed that those caught up in the latest CervicalCheck scandal will be written to next week.

Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary accused the Government of creating a gap between promises and delivery is one that "thousands of women are falling into".

Mr Coveney said he wanted to reassure women that they can still have confidence in the screening programme.

He told the Dáil that the latest issue which impacts 6,000 women relates to the failure of the lab to look at samples before they expired.

READ MORE: Update: GP blames 'political and media hype' for six-month delay in smear results

"This is not a resource issue when I say it's a capacity issue, it's a capacity in the labs."

He said GPs have coped "extremely well" with the extra demand from an increase in women coming forward for smear tests after the initial CervicalCheck scandal emerged last summer.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin said delays in cervical cancer screening has led some women to get privately tested but he said this is not an option to everyone adding that this is "another example of a two-tier system".

He asked Mr Coveney if the Government would now refund women who decide to get smear checks done in private clinics, however, the Tánaiste did not respond to this.


KEYWORDS

cervical cancercancerHSEsmearHPV

Related Articles

Update: GP blames 'political and media hype' for six-month delay in smear results

‘Lives at risk’ as smear retests expire

Some smear tests offered in wake of CervicalCheck scandal need to be repeated, Taoiseach says

Pembro drug to be offered to cervical cancer patients

More in this Section

'Some providers don't always act in customer's best interest' - Financial Services watchdog publishes 2018 findings

Case of woman who died of cervical cancer is settled, High Court hears

Fianna Fáil announce partnership with SDLP in the North

Brian Rattigan gets nine years for stabbing former friend to death in Dublin


Lifestyle

Easy ways to brush up on oral health as you age

Sex File: How do I intensify orgasms after the age of 40?

This Is Nicholas - a new Irish documentary about growing up with Asperger’s syndrome in a rural town

6 things you’ll only know if you have the January blues

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »