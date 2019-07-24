News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

HSE apologises to woman, 69, who suffered stroke after discharge without blood-thinning medication

HSE apologises to woman, 69, who suffered stroke after discharge without blood-thinning medication
Sligo University Hospital
By Ann O'Loughlin
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 02:05 PM

The HSE has apologised in court to a 69-year old woman who suffered a major stroke after she was discharged from a hospital without her blood-thinning medication.

Mary Moss, her counsel told the High Court, continued “unknowingly for six weeks” without her anticoagulants and had a major stroke and is now disabled.

In a statement read to the court, the HSE apologised to Ms Moss and her family for any “shortcomings” in treatment offered to her at Sligo University Hospital. It said it also regretted the impact on Ms Moss and her family.

The apology was read as a settlement of the action was approved by the court with a €710,000 payment along with annual care for the rest of her life, which is in the region of €250,000 a year.

Counsel for Ms Moss, Des O’Neill SC said the pensioner had suffered a stroke in 2010 and recovered well.

In February last year counsel said the pensioner “ took a turn” and her anti-thinning medication was changed in hospital but medication was not included on her prescription on her discharge from hospital and Ms Moss, he said, continued “unknowingly for six weeks.”

In the context of a catastrophe, Nr O'Neill said Ms Moss has made a significant recovery but is currently in the National Rehabilitation Hospital, Dun Laoghaire. Her family now plan to have her return home as soon as possible.

Mary Moss, Millrace View, Ballymote, Co Sligo had, through her daughter Leanne Moss, sued the HSE over the alleged failure to provide prescriptions for anticoagulation medication at the time of her discharge from Sligo University Hospital on March 2, 2018.

The pensioner had been admitted to the Sligo Hospital on February 13, 2018, presenting with confusion and hypertension.

HSE apologises to woman, 69, who suffered stroke after discharge without blood-thinning medication

Her anticoagulation medication was changed and on March 2, 2018, she was well enough to be discharged.

Three days later she visited her GP who sought from the hospital the discharge documentation and confirmation of medications.

Between March 2, 2018, and April 17, 2018, it was claimed Mrs Moss took the prescribed medication but this did not include anticoagulation medication.

It is claimed there was an alleged failure to have in place a system of double-checking prescriptions at the time of discharge and an alleged failure when discharging Mrs Moss from the hospital to provide a prescription for anticoagulation.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to realise Mrs Moss, who had been on long term anticoagulation and had a history of stroke, required anticoagulation.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Kevin Cross said he knew the Moss family had been extremely supportive.

The judge said the stroke had been a serious blow for Ms Moss who was keeping well until it occurred. He said he was sure she will be in a happy position once the accommodation with her family is arranged.

Outside court, Leanne Moss said she was relieved her mum’s care is going to be looked after every year and they won’t have to worry about it from now on. She said her mother, who suffers from left side paralysis, also has to use a wheelchair.

The family’s solicitor, Roger Murray said it was a case which was tailor-made for a Periodic Payment Order.

"Thanks to a successful mediation, the family can now concentrate on getting the best possible care for their mother, and moving her home to the West where she is happiest,” he said.

He said Ms Moss had a lot to offer in life and still has a lot to offer.

READ MORE

'Climate disruption is the biggest challenge facing this generation' - Ireland to reduce gas emissions by just 1% next year

More on this topic

Cork farmer settles action after horror injuries in combine harvester accidentCork farmer settles action after horror injuries in combine harvester accident

Teen who suffered injury in crash has payout increased by 400% after legal team refused initial offerTeen who suffered injury in crash has payout increased by 400% after legal team refused initial offer

Judge orders 'false and misleading' injury claim by Dublin taxi driver be considered for prosecutionJudge orders 'false and misleading' injury claim by Dublin taxi driver be considered for prosecution

Mum-of-three stole €27k after taking 82-year-old Donegal woman's bank cardMum-of-three stole €27k after taking 82-year-old Donegal woman's bank card

CourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Teen who suffered injury in crash has payout increased by 400% after legal team refused initial offerTeen who suffered injury in crash has payout increased by 400% after legal team refused initial offer

Judge orders 'false and misleading' injury claim by Dublin taxi driver be considered for prosecutionJudge orders 'false and misleading' injury claim by Dublin taxi driver be considered for prosecution

'Climate disruption is the biggest challenge facing this generation' - Ireland to reduce gas emissions by just 1% next year'Climate disruption is the biggest challenge facing this generation' - Ireland to reduce gas emissions by just 1% next year

Health Minister criticised for describing 'good news' in relation to CervicalCheck scandalHealth Minister criticised for describing 'good news' in relation to CervicalCheck scandal


Lifestyle

He's one of the most successful cyclists of the 1980s and is regarded as one of the greatest classics riders.The Shape I'm In: Getting in gear with Seán Kelly

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »