Housing group occupies Cork's City Hall in protest

Monday, October 22, 2018 - 12:16 PM

Cork's Housing Action Group have begun an occupation of City Hall as they are calling on the city council to declare the housing and homelessness crisis an emergency.

Tony Walsh, the group's chairperson, condemned the "waste" of public money on projects that are not essential.

"Council seems more concerned with corporate image and large-scale development projects than with delivering on housing rights – millions are being wasted on a bridge that no one wants and on other such extravagant waste," Mr Walsh said.

To spend €300,000 on a logo is insulting to those families in social housing who badly need repairs made, for damp proofing and insulation

"There seems to be an attitude in City Hall which finds money for such costly non-essential schemes but claims to be hands-tied when delivering services to people."

The group who began their occupation at 11am this morning are calling on Cork City Council to declare a National Emergency on housing and homelessness and also to write to the Government requesting that a National Emergency Committee be established to deal with it.

A public protest will take place outside City Hall this evening at 5pm.

In a statement released this morning, the group said that "the rally will hear a significant announcement on the escalation of the campaign".


