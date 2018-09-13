Hook Lighthouse shortlisted for prestigious international travel award

By Conor Kane

Hook Lighthouse in Co Wexford has been shortlisted for the prestigious British Guild of Travel Writers world tourism awards for 2018.

The guild is the leading organisation of travel media professionals in the UK and members nominate tourism attractions and destinations for their annual awards.

Hook Lighthouse, Co Wexford.

Since initially being nominated by travel writer and guild member Isabel Conway during the summer, Hook Lighthouse has undergone a rigorous judging process and made it to the final as one of just three attractions or projects in the running for the award of Best Tourism Project in the UK and Ireland.

Manager at Hook Lighthouse, Ann Waters, said it was a "huge honour" to be shortlisted for the award. "The British Guild of Travel Writers awards are nominated and voted on by the industry's best travel writers, therefore, the profile and benefit to us of reaching this stage alone in the awards is incredible."

The recognition is a fitting tribute to the work of all the team at the lighthouse, Ms Waters said.

"We are also delighted to showcase what we have to offer here on the Hook Peninsula as part of Ireland's Ancient East to a world stage audience at the London awards event."

The next stage of the awards process is a private guild member voting opportunity to choose each winner in the three categories: UK and Ireland; Europe and the Wider World.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony which is always held on the eve of the annual World Travel Market tourism event in London on November 4th.

Hook Lighthouse is set to host its third annual Harvest Moon celebration on Saturday, September 22, 2018 from 5.30 Visitors can enjoy watching the sunset and the harvest moon rise over Hook Peninsula beneath the protective beam of the world’s oldest intact operational lighthouse pic.twitter.com/TXCzpSMBns — Hook Lighthouse (@hooklighthouse) September 10, 2018

The British Travel Writers Guild Awards provide the first opportunity for around 340 ambassadors, ministers of state, travel and tourism CEOs and their top executives, PRs and key travel editors, journalists and bloggers, to get together and network as they arrive in London for the global tourism event.

Travel Writer Isabel Conway said Hook Lighthouse is "truly deserving" of being a finalist in the British Guild of Travel Writers Awards.

"As an attraction Hook Lighthouse is world-class and unique. A Republic of Ireland project has not been a finalist for these awards for many years and Hook Lighthouse very much merits a place in the 2018 final line up."

In recent years, Hook Lighthouse has undertaken a strategic review and development of its tour experience and offering, developing a brand new visitor experience and additional evening and early morning tour and food experiences at the 800-year-old lighthouse.

It is also currently starting a three-year development plan with Fáilte Ireland and Wexford County Council to further develop its visitor experience.