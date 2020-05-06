Holohan dismisses ‘split’ claims over cocooning

Claims of a split between the Government and health experts have been dismissed as "inaccurate" by the Chief Medical Officer.

Speaking at yesterday’s briefing of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), Dr Tony Holohan said reports that NPHET advised the Government that over-70s should cocoon until August, but was overruled by cabinet, were "inaccurate".

"That’s an inaccurate reading of the meeting," he said.

"There might be some misinterpretation that cocooning might stay in place until phase five (of the roadmap to reopening the economy - due on Aug 10), but that’’s certainly not our view."

Earlier in the day, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the working relationship with NPHET is "fantastic" and that the idea that discussions between NPHET and the Government are "openly hostile" is confusing.

Dr Holohan also said he anticipates advising that non-surgical face masks be recommended from May 18, but urged against the public "rushing" to buy them.

It comes as the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) called for face masks to be made compulsory for all public transport users and for temperature checks for frontline transport staff before starting work.

Ireland has to date tested more than 210,000 people for Covid-19, while the case definition for getting a test appointment is to be expanded once more this week. Current testing capacity stands at 84,000 per week, two weeks out from the deadline to reach 100,000 every seven days.