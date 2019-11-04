News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

HIV scheme ‘a gamechanger, but no panacea’ for those at risk

HIV scheme ‘a gamechanger, but no panacea’ for those at risk
By Dan Buckley
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 12:00 AM

The introduction of a free PrEP programme is a significant ‘gamechanger’ for at-risk communities but not a panacea in reducing the spread of HIV”, warns Stephen O’Hare, newly appointed executive director of HIV Ireland.

Speaking on the first day of the phased roll-out of a free, drug-based HIV prevention programme, Mr O’Hare welcomed the initiative by Health Minister Simon Harris as evidence that the Government had “honoured its commitment to enhancing preventive measures to combat the spread of HIV”.

However, he cautioned that “no one measure will, by itself, halt the upward trend in new infections seen in Ireland over the past few years.”

Early last month the Government announced the phased introduction of a drug-based HIV prevention programme through the free provision of PrEP for eligible candidates from at-risk populations.

The measure is supported by funding of €5.4m identified in Budget 2020, enabling the full roll-out of the programme next year.

PrEP is an oral medication taken by HIV-negative people to reduce the chance of getting HIV from having sex without a condom and from sharing needles or equipment to inject or use drugs.

The investment is in line with the recommendation by Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) in its Health Technology Assessment report 2019 which found that PrEP is safe and effective at preventing HIV in people at substantial risk.

READ MORE

Photos of patients sleeping on floor shows University Hospital Waterford 'in absolute crisis', says campaigner

It also deduced that the introduction of a PrEP programme would be cost-saving.

Recalling the organisation’s #5Asks campaign presented to members of the Oireachtas in 2018, Mr O’Hare said increased investment in a range of measures is also required if we are to make meaningful progress in reversing the upward trend of new infections and set Ireland on course towards a significant reduction in sexually transmitted HIV.

“Such measures, as highlighted by HIV Ireland and partner organisations throughout the country, must include greater investment in both health and community-based testing services which are currently bursting at the seams,” said Mr O’Hare.

“Similarly, increased public awareness of HIV and related stigma, and more resources for counselling and community support services are urgently required to meet demand,” he said.

The programme is set to benefit those who attend an approved service and are found to be at substantial risk for HIV and meet the clinical eligibility criteria for PrEP including gay and bisexual men and Trans women who have sex with men. Those found to be eligible will be able to access PrEP free of charge through community pharmacies.

READ MORE

'Achill people a welcoming people,' says Archbishop; Ballinamore residents set to launch asylum-seeker welcoming committee

More on this topic

Photos of patients sleeping on floor shows University Hospital Waterford 'in absolute crisis', says campaignerPhotos of patients sleeping on floor shows University Hospital Waterford 'in absolute crisis', says campaigner

Overcrowding issue at Waterford psychiatric unit 'is reflected throughout the country'Overcrowding issue at Waterford psychiatric unit 'is reflected throughout the country'

Future of psych unit in doubt amid service concernsFuture of psych unit in doubt amid service concerns

Widespread concerns Waterford University Hospital is being left behindWidespread concerns Waterford University Hospital is being left behind


TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

UK election: UUP to step aside for DUP in North BelfastUK election: UUP to step aside for DUP in North Belfast

Catholic group in pre-planning with Waterford Council for female-only addiction rehab centreCatholic group in pre-planning with Waterford Council for female-only addiction rehab centre

Banks should pay credit unions' regulation costs: NaughtenBanks should pay credit unions' regulation costs: Naughten

Unpublished HSE report links Dublin air quality to asthma-related illnesses and heart troubleUnpublished HSE report links Dublin air quality to asthma-related illnesses and heart trouble


Lifestyle

Ellie O’Byrne went on set in Cork with The Young Offenders in advance of their return to our TV screens next weekBoys are back in town: Catch up with the Young Offenders cast before they're back on our screens

DERVILLA Evans runs The Ennis Bookshop at Abbey St, Ennis, Co Clare, along with her husband Feargal Ó Dualaing and mother Mary Evans.We Sell Books: ‘It’s not just about purchasing a product’

With the changing of the clocks and the colder, darker days, it is understandable that some of us wish we could curl up in a warm place and do very little. Maybe hibernation wouldn’t be such a bad idea. Why do some animals hibernate while others don’t? Would humans be able to if we chose to?APPLIANCE OF SCIENCE: Why do some animals hibernate and could humans?

I went to primary school at Scoil Eoin Baiste, Lios Póil, in Co Kerry. I have a vivid memory of going on a walking tour in fourth class to see some Ogham stones and learning all about the history behind them. I was fascinated by it.School Daze: Colm Mac Gearailt - ‘I was a musical messer’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »