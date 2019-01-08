High-tech detection system to plug 80m litres of leaks

Property owners with illegal water connections, which are responsible for the loss of almost 80m litres a day, could soon be outed as Irish Water deploys a new high-tech leaks detection system.

The system is designed to track unusual patterns of water usage and while about 90% of the 800m litres of water lost daily is believed to be caused by leaking pipes, the other 10% is thought to flow through unauthorised connections.

Connecting without permission is a criminal offence punishable by a fine of up to €5,000 fine and/or three months in prison.

Irish Water is urging anyone who is concerned about their connection to contact the utility and have its status checked.

However, under a new system of connection charges coming into effect shortly, anyone wanting to regularise their supply will have to pay for a new connection fee, as well as the cost of any associated excavation works.

No waiver scheme will be available for people who bought a property in good faith without knowing their water supply was not properly installed. The Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) has approved this policy.

Irish Water had no records to hand of any prosecutions under the Water Services Act 2007, which made it an offence to cause or permit the connection of a water supply without authorisation, or to use such a supply.

However, it said the option of prosecuting was open to it — even if a connection is regularised.

“Irish Water has just operationalised a new leakage management system,” the company said. “The deployment of this system will help identify district metered areas where there is a high level of unaccounted-for water.

“This could potentially be as a result of unaccounted- for connection. This information will direct Irish Water Find and Fix teams to carry out investigations in these district meter areas which assist in the identification of unaccounted-for connections.

“Unaccounted-for connections are difficult to identify otherwise. There are legal options available to Irish Water in the event of an illegal connection being established.”

Prior to 2014, connections to water services were part of the planning process and fees were meant to be paid to the relevant local authority, but it is acknowledged that this did not always happen.

Since Irish Water took over, customers are meant to apply directly to the utility for permission to connect, but it is believed not all are compliant — particularly where self-builds, backland development and small commercial operations are involved.

Unauthorised connections result in a loss of revenue to Irish Water from connection charges and commercial water charges, and the new excess usage charges that are on the way cannot be applied if a connection is undocumented.

Connecting illegally also makes it more difficult for the company to monitor water quality, measure demand, plan for future development, and prepare contingencies for times of drought.

The new charging system coming into effect in April will replace the 57 separate systems currently in operation by the country’s 31 local authorities.

The connection fees for a single domestic dwelling or small single non-commercial unit will start at €2,272, depending on pipe size, plus €3,929 if connection to the sewage system is also required.

The same fees, which were approved by the CRU last month, will be charged to someone with an unauthorised connection who applies for connection, with the proviso that.

“The customer will be charged any additional costs incurred by Irish Water as a result of regularising the connection.”