Here is the advice for the public as preparations continue for Storm Lorenzo

Met Éireann says Storm Lorenzo could bring violent storm force winds, heavy rain, thunderstorms and coastal flooding when it is expected to make landfall in Ireland tomorrow.

The State's Emergency Co-Ordination Group is warning Lorenzo will be a "national event" which is likely to lead to power outages and fallen trees.

As preparations continue nationwide, the Gardaí, Coast guard, ESB, HSE, Road Safety Authority and Department of Education have issued advice for the public to keep safe during the storm.

GARDA AND COAST GUARD

Derek Flanagan of the Coast Guard has warned the public that venturing out into a storm is not only a risk to their own safety, but puts in jeopardy the lives of the emergency service personnel who would have to go out to save them.

“The Coast Guard is expecting some high and possibly dangerous sea conditions over the course of the transit of Storm Lorenzo as it moves up the West Coast and across the country,” he said.

Storm Lorenzo: An Garda Síochana would ask members of the public not to put their lives and the lives of emergency services at risk for the sake of photo opportunities or weather experiences.

“We're advising the members of the public to give a wide berth to areas of the coast such as piers, breakwaters, and the coastal cliff areas where there might be dangerous hazardous sea conditions. Our message to them is simple; stay back, stay high and stay dry. We want people to be mindful of their own safety, but also to be mindful that if they get into difficulty, that they'll also be putting at risk the lives of the crews that have to go and possibly rescue them. So we're asking people to really be mindful of their own safety and the emergency services' safety,” Mr Flanagan said.

Coast Guard Operations Manager Derek Flanagan.

This was supported by Superintendent Tom Murphy of An Garda Siochana.

“Nevermind putting your own life in danger, but you could put the lives of the emergency services at risk just for the sake of a photo opportunity or a weather adventure or weather experience. Again, think of your actions before you make those moves.

“From a community engagement perspective, it's at times like this when the communities come out together to support each other. I would ask communities to make sure that they check in with their neighbours, particularly elderly neighbours, relatives and friends, and make sure everything's in order for the duration of the storm and put their minds at ease,” he said.

ELECTRICITY ESB

Head of projects delivery Derek Hynes said it expects areas to lose power during the storm.

“It's clear that trees will fall given the level of ground saturation. It's clear that electricity lines will come down, either as a result of the winds or as a result of trees taking down those electricity lines, and we ask people to be really careful when they see a tree down and to be aware of the fact that there may be live electricity wires tangled up in that tree.

“In terms of readiness for the event, we expect that there will be power outages affecting those orange counties and potentially other counties over the course of Thursday night and into Friday morning. We urge people in advance to make sure that all devices and batteries are charged so that communication that can be maintained during this event. We urge everybody, given that power outages are likely to happen on Thursday night and Friday morning, to have torches ready.

Cork City Council Severe Weather Assessment Team convening in the crisis management room of the Local Coordination Centre at HQ to discuss preparations for Storm Lorenzo. Pic: Cork City Fire Service

“Please take care of neighbours, elderly relatives, friends and your general community. We've asked everybody at this point to take note of their meter point reference number, their MPRN so that if they do need to log a power outage or an emergency situation with a line down that they would have that and they're not looking for it in the dark. That's something that's very useful,” he said.

HSE AND WATER

Tom Mc Guinness, assistant national director for emergency management at the HSE said it is putting in place contingency measures.

“The duration of the storm will see a full continued service of all aspects and elements of the HSE from the acute sector, the community sector and the National Ambulance Service. With regard to the National Ambulance Service for 999 112 calls, I would ask that people keep to hand their Eircode.

Galway City flood defence boom in place ahead of the expected arrival of storm Lorenzo. Pic: Ray Ryan

"It will assist us in getting to you in an emergency if we do need to get you and I would ask people, given the potential problems with trafficability, please be patient, we will respond in the best time that we can,” he said.

In preparation for Storm Lorenzo, contingency plans have been put in place to help ensure continuity of water supply. Any loss of supply should be reported to 1850 278278.

He also advised people who get their water supply from a private or shared wells to get in bottled water and build up reservoirs in baths and sinks in case the quality of their supply is compromised due to the weather conditions.

ROADS

Brian Farrell from the Road Safety Authority made an appeal to drivers to check that their tyres are fit for purpose and not worn.

“They are the only contact you have with the roads,” he said. “We're asking drivers to please slow down so that you can react in the event of an emergency to give yourself time and space to react in an emergency, to watch out for the danger of aquaplaning particularly on higher speed roads like motorways, and dual carriages.

Fishing boats in Union Hall, West Cork, shelter as Storm Lorenzo approaches Ireland tomorrow. Pic: Andy Gibson.

“We don't want people taking chances driving through flooded roads. Worst case scenario is you'll destroy your engine, or even worse, end up distracting and forcing the emergency services to spread themselves too thin because people didn't heed the advice and drove through flooded roads,” he said.

SCHOOLS

The Department of Education said the decision to close any schools as a result of the storm will be made locally.

“In all events, and if in any doubt, schools and other education settings should err on the side of caution,” the Department said.

“Schools are empowered to make closure decisions if, in their judgment in the interests of the safety of the school community, it is prudent to do so. Similarly, other education settings should make closure decisions based on those considerations.”