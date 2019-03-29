NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Helmet 'probably would not have made a difference' to Cork cyclist killed, inquest hears

File photo
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, March 29, 2019 - 03:20 PM

A well-known West Cork-based artist suffered fatal head and neck injuries and died a week after the electric-assisted bike he was riding collided with a car.

Cork City Coroner's Court was told that Robert Ian Ball, 64, who was originally from the UK but who had been living for some at Lissaclarig in Ballydehob, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision near Skibbereen in April 2017.

He was cycling downhill at up to 30kph, he did not yield at a junction and he was on the wrong side of the road when he collided with a car.

However, assistant state pathologist Dr Margot Bolster said wearing a helmet probably wouldn't have made a difference in this case given the relatively high speed of the collision.

The inquest was told that Michael McCarthy, 74, was driving a car and pulling a trailer with fencing at Lissanoohig, about 3km from Skibbereen, at around 11.45am on April 21, 2017, when the collision occurred.

In his deposition, Mr McCarthy said he saw a bicycle coming “straight at me” before the collision at a junction.

READ MORE

Father who slapped daughter, 2, at Cork supermarket is fined €700

He said the cyclist was thrown onto the bonnet of his car, smashing the windscreen on the driver’s side, and then fell onto the road.

Mr Ball was treated at the scene by HSE paramedics and Dr Jason van der Velde of West Cork Rapid Response before he was airlifted to Cork University Hospital where he was pronounced dead eight days later, on April 29.

Dr Bolster said Mr Ball suffered a traumatic brain injury and a severe upper spinal injury. “Wearing a helmet probably would not have made a difference at a high speed,” she said.

Mr Ball was cycling Gazelle Pedelec bicycle which had been bought just two months earlier for €2,800.

The inquest was told that the bike was in a roadworthy condition but was not classified as a mechanically propelled vehicle and did not require insurance.

Sergeant Jim Delea told the court that Mr Ball should have yielded at the junction, that he was on the wrong side of the road at the time of impact, that he had cut the corner and there was no attempt to brake.

READ MORE

Charity urges government to clarify rent pressure zone legislation

More on this topic

'Having a job is brilliant for me financially and for my independence'

'I would give anything to swap places with him', says mother of hit-and-run toddler

Woman found guilty of allowing sheep to wander has case dismissed

Regular cleaning was not taking place in Cork nursing home

KEYWORDS

InquestCyclingCollision

More in this Section

Charity urges government to clarify rent pressure zone legislation

Oireachtas Committee to notify FAI and John Delaney of areas to be covered in questioning over governance

Man faces jail for assaulting former work colleague's son in pizzeria

Ireland to be a 'test bed' for how sport would be affected by a no-deal Brexit


Lifestyle

Scene and Heard: This week's entertainment news

Ask Audrey: C’mere, what’s the story with 130 grand a year for doing nathin?

Why we all suffer burnout and tips on how to overcome it

Creators get the balance right with new Netflix natural history series

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 17
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 43
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »