Health Minister: Further Covid-19 restrictions will be announced

The Health Minister says further restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of Covid-19 will be announced this afternoon.

The National Public Health Emergency team met this morning and has made a series of recommendations.

Cabinet Ministers are meeting now to discuss the advice, which is likely to impact on travel and social activity.

Speaking on the way into Government Buildings, Minister Simon Harris says there will also be an update on existing measures, including schools.

"There will be an update on all of the existing measures in place and, indeed, any new recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency team," he said.

"It's very important that today is seen in the context of the massive national effort that is underway, the huge sacrifices that the Irish people are making in trying to do the right thing, in trying to keep their family, their community and their country safe.

"What Government wants to do with our public health doctors is support that effort."

Education Minister Joe McHugh has said that schools will remain closed until March 29, but will not be opening immediately after that.

The minister said there should be further confirmation on Tuesday or Wednesday of the extension of the school closures.

Speaking on Galway Bay FM on Tuesday morning, he added: “My commitment to the students and for the students who are maybe having their breakfast this morning and maybe getting ready to study and really, really putting in such an effort, my commitment to them, and the Department’s commitment is, we want to make those exams happen.

Obviously we are going to be influenced and directed by the health experts.

“We don’t know where we are going to be in terms of the peak of this virus.

“I think we owe it to those young people who are studying and putting in the effort to see this through to try to have these exams this year. When I say this year, I mean the dates that are defined for this year.

“That’s what we are working towards.”

Additional reporting by PA