Harris confirms IVF to be available through public health system from 2021

IVF treatment, file photo
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 04:26 PM

IVF will be available through the public health system from 2021, the Health Minister has promised.

In the meantime six new hubs will be set up across the country as part of a new model of care to deal with infertility issues.

Simon Harris has received Cabinet approval for the new model of fertility care which will have three components.

The first port of call is to a GP: people can go to their GP to seek advice, initial assessment and consultation.

"The second will be the creation of regional fertility hubs, one in each of the six maternity networks in Ireland, starting with Dublin and Cork. The third will be the development of two tertiary facilities within the public health service where you can access IVF," said Mr Harris.

The Minister said €2m will be allocated to set up the fertility hubs early next year. The extra funding will go towards hiring additional gynecologists and diagnostic equipment.

However, he said the roll-out of publicly-funded IVF will require legislation around regulation and so it will take longer to bring into force.

He said he expects that this legislation will go to Cabinet "very early in the new year" and believes it will have cross-party support to allow it progress through the Oireachtas quickly.

Mentioning the fact that one in seven people will experience fertility issues, Mr Harris said: "For far too long issues that have pertained to pregnancy and the likes, we haven't faced up to in this country we haven't provided for as part of the Public Health Service.

We've travelled a long road in that regard. I think dealing with fertility issues is really important.

"I think it should be a core component of our women and infants health program — indeed of our maternity services in general."

