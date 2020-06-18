Greens considering railway line between Limerick and Cork

Construction on the M20 Cork to Limerick motorway and the Galway bypass will not start in the next five years, according to one of the Green Party government formation negotiators.

Ossian Smyth did not rule out large road projects getting the go-ahead under a Green government.

However, he has said those projects are unlikely to see shovels in the ground during the lifetime of the next government.

He said: "It's an iconic road project in the area, and if we said we are going to cancel your road, I think that we wouldn't be able to bring anyone with us.

"Again, like the Galway bypass, that is not likely to happen by any government in the course of the next five years. It is at a very early stage, it is something that would happen at the end of the decade.

"We are looking at trying to provide a functional, useful railway line between Limerick and Cork."

Green members have been meeting via videolink this afternoon to discuss the Programme for Government, which were agreed by the Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Green parliamentary parties earlier this week.

It will be the first indication of the wider view of Green Party members since the Programme for Government was published.

.@rodericogorman also confirms #GreenParty will be seeking the office of AG. "If we don't get it, will have a veto on someone appointed, as we cant have "someone with regressive views" going into it." #iestaff — Juno McEnroe (@Junomaco) June 18, 2020

Two-thirds of members will have to approve the deal in a postal ballot, with results expected next Friday.

Green MEP Grace O'Sullivan said her party is "better in than out" of government.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast ahead of the meeting today, Green MEP for Ireland South, Grace O'Sullivan, said she believes the deal will be approved but that it 'won't be easy'.

She said: "It was difficult for me to decide to support it.

"Climate change and biodiversity decline... they were areas that were strong areas for me.

"There are shortcomings in the document, there's no doubt about that... but I just feel at this point we're better in than out."