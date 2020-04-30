News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Govt to face calls in Dáil to ease social distancing measures

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 06:53 AM

The government is likely to face calls to ease social distancing measures when the Dáil meets this afternoon.

An announcement on the future of the lockdown is expected tomorrow.

Yesterday Leo Varadkar held his now weekly meeting with leaders of the opposition where calls were made for some of the coronavirus restrictions to be lifted.

The Taoiseach has said at the moment the medical advice is that the lockdown cannot be lifted, but the government is considering easing measures in some areas.

The Dáil meets this afternoon when those calls are likely to be given more voice.

It is the last chance for TDs to make their representations ahead of two crucial meetings tomorrow that will decide the future of the lockdown.

The National Public Heath Emergency team will make recommendations that will then have to be approved by cabinet ministers who are themselves divided on what the approach should be.

An announcement from the Taoiseach will then come sometime tomorrow evening.

More than 10,000 nurses yet to receive their agreed €5.5k pay deal

Lunchtime News Wrap

