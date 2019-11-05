News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Govt approves plans to combat fake news and disinformation in political advertising

Govt approves plans to combat fake news and disinformation in political advertising
Chair of the Communications Committee, Hildegarde Naughton.
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 06:11 PM

New regulations aimed at clamping down on fake news and disinformation when it comes online political advertising are to be introduced.

The Government has approved plans to regulate paid online advertising during election campaigns to provide the public more information and transparency on the funding of these ads.

Online platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter or Google will be obliged to determine that the advert falls under the scope of the new regulations.

Online paid-for political advertisement will be also required to be labelled as such and clearly display certain information, or a link to the information, in a clear and conspicuous manner.

The Government had recognised that there had been a significant loophole in the area of online advertising and while the industry has already taken some steps to combat disinformation it was felt that it should not be left up to online platforms to set their own rules around advertising.

Chair of the Communications Committee, Hildegarde Naughton said online political advertising should be as clear as possible as to where it originates from and who the target audience is.

“The focus of us, as legislators, must be on combating fake news and election interference. That is why the decision by cabinet is crucial and I look forward to discussing this at the committee,” she added.

The proposals follow a public consultation and open policy forum on the issue and will aim to protect the integrity of elections, ensure they are free and fair, and not captured by a narrow range of interests.

READ MORE

Children's Hospital contractor submits claims for extra costs

The Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, will now draft the legislation which will also take account of role of the internet in the public sphere of political discourse and ensure that the public have access to legitimate information required in order to make autonomous voting decisions.

More on this topic

Fake news a worry for two-thirds of consumersFake news a worry for two-thirds of consumers

Mark Zuckerberg to meet with 'fake news' committee in DublinMark Zuckerberg to meet with 'fake news' committee in Dublin

Google, fake news, and the crisis of truthGoogle, fake news, and the crisis of truth

Fake news '70% more likely to be retweeted than true stories'Fake news '70% more likely to be retweeted than true stories'


fake newsadvertisingpoliticselectionsFacebookTOPIC: Fake News

More in this Section

'I lived my dream': Gay Byrne reflects on life and regrets'I lived my dream': Gay Byrne reflects on life and regrets

'If you're not getting in trouble, you're not doing your job right': Tubridy and Kenny recall a 'legend and icon''If you're not getting in trouble, you're not doing your job right': Tubridy and Kenny recall a 'legend and icon'

Union calls for dedicated transport police unit after string of attacks on bus drivers, including rape threatUnion calls for dedicated transport police unit after string of attacks on bus drivers, including rape threat

Boil water notice re-issued for 600,000 peopleBoil water notice re-issued for 600,000 people


Lifestyle

Lost Lives, a documentary showing at Cork Film Festival, is a timely reminder of the bad old days in the North, writes Richard Fitzpatrick Tragedy of the Troubles: Documentary a timely reminder of dark days in North

Known as EDS, this group of rare conditions affect joint movement and connective tissue.Lena Dunham, Jameela Jamil and Sia are sufferers, so what are Ehlers-Danlos syndromes?

Having less to spend can make you feel isolated and unhappy, but there are things you can do to help.What to do when your friends make a lot more money than you

It's that time of the year again.Darina Allen's best book buys for Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »