Govt approves plans to combat fake news and disinformation in political advertising

New regulations aimed at clamping down on fake news and disinformation when it comes online political advertising are to be introduced.

The Government has approved plans to regulate paid online advertising during election campaigns to provide the public more information and transparency on the funding of these ads.

Online platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter or Google will be obliged to determine that the advert falls under the scope of the new regulations.

Online paid-for political advertisement will be also required to be labelled as such and clearly display certain information, or a link to the information, in a clear and conspicuous manner.

The Government had recognised that there had been a significant loophole in the area of online advertising and while the industry has already taken some steps to combat disinformation it was felt that it should not be left up to online platforms to set their own rules around advertising.

Chair of the Communications Committee, Hildegarde Naughton said online political advertising should be as clear as possible as to where it originates from and who the target audience is.

“The focus of us, as legislators, must be on combating fake news and election interference. That is why the decision by cabinet is crucial and I look forward to discussing this at the committee,” she added.

The proposals follow a public consultation and open policy forum on the issue and will aim to protect the integrity of elections, ensure they are free and fair, and not captured by a narrow range of interests.

The Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, will now draft the legislation which will also take account of role of the internet in the public sphere of political discourse and ensure that the public have access to legitimate information required in order to make autonomous voting decisions.