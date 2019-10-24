News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Government’s ‘surprise’ at job losses under scrutiny

Government’s ‘surprise’ at job losses under scrutiny
Picture: Jim Coughlan
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 05:55 AM

Additonal reporting by Gordon Deegan,and Joe Leogue

Business Minister Heather Humphreys is under pressure to explain why she and her department were given no advance warning about significant jobs losses in Cork and Clare. The criticism came after the announcement that 320 jobs are to go at Novartis in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork, on a phased basis by mid-2022.

That news came 24 hours after Molex Ireland revealed it will close its facility in Shannon, Co Clare, by the end of next year with the loss of 500 jobs. Speaking in Shannon, Ms Humphreys said she has received no briefings from job development agencies of any further large-scale, imminent job losses.

READ MORE

Evening round-up: 39 found dead in Essex; 800 jobs lost in 48 hours in Munster

However, during leaders’ questions, Labour leader Brendan Howlin gave voice to the surprise expressed by many that Ms Humphreys did not have any idea the Novartis and Molex announcements were coming. He criticised the lack of knowledge within the Government, given the Novartis review of its global operations has been ongoing for over a year.

In response, Mr Varadkar said sometimes companies don’t give advance notice of their plans. He said those who will lose their jobs will be entitled to a range of benefits from the State including jobseeker’s benefit and funds to enable them to go back to college and retrain.

Ms Humphreys cancelled her appointments yesterday to meet with stakeholders at the Enterprise Ireland offices in Shannon, where she said she is confident new jobs will be found for the people affected.

There are jobs available in this locality… It was said in the room that this has happened at a much better time than 10 years ago when there was huge unemployment.

Ms Humphreys said the unemployment rate was 16% 10 years ago, compared to 5.2% today.

She added: “I am absolutely convinced that there is a great future for this area.”

In Cork, a former county mayor said the Novartis announcement should come as a warning to policymakers who need to establish why the Cork facility was earmarked for closure following a global review of operations.

“We just have to get to the bottom of this, get behind the reasoning and see what type of reaction needs to come from a policy level because we cannot under any circumstances let complacency set in, that “Oh it’s just Novartis”,” said Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath.

“We have to ask the hard questions, get the answers and respond.”

More on this topic

Job losses: ‘It’s going to hit everyone in the community really hard’Job losses: ‘It’s going to hit everyone in the community really hard’

Job losses: Reverse the neglect of SME sectorJob losses: Reverse the neglect of SME sector

Double job loss announcement in Cork and Shannon 'extremely disappointing' - Heather HumphreysDouble job loss announcement in Cork and Shannon 'extremely disappointing' - Heather Humphreys

Humphreys confident employment will be found for people affected by Munster job lossesHumphreys confident employment will be found for people affected by Munster job losses


TOPIC: Job losses

More in this Section

Homeless charity outlines rise in numbers using its services in 2019Homeless charity outlines rise in numbers using its services in 2019

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of ambulances that took over an hour to reach emergencies this yearHere is a county-by-county breakdown of ambulances that took over an hour to reach emergencies this year

Truck driver held in murder probe; 39 who died were not trafficked through IrelandTruck driver held in murder probe; 39 who died were not trafficked through Ireland

Ireland exceeds emissions allocation by 5m tonnesIreland exceeds emissions allocation by 5m tonnes


Lifestyle

Antibiotics will not speed up recovery from a viral infection and can make the child feel worse, says Dr Phil KieranBattling bacteria: The pros and cons of giving antibiotics to children

I had to turn off Dublin Murders with 15 minutes to go. We were watching the first episode because I had to review it the following day for the Today Show on RTÉ.Learner Dad: 'I like to see myself as relaxed but I’m obviously bottling up a fair few anxieties'

Purchasing a thatched cottage was a decision that would change Liam Broderick’s life. Kya deLongchamps meets the long-time thatcherMade in Munster: Meet Cork thatcher Liam Broderick

We take a trip back through the Wolves singer’s most major fashion moments.As Selena Gomez surprises fans with new music, these are some of her best style moments

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »