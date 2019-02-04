Government urged to consider alternative sites for new National Children's Hospital

Fianna Fáil’s health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly wants the terms of reference for the PWC review of escalating costs for the National Children’s Hospital to be expanded to include the feasibility of moving the project to another site.

It would be useful to address that aspect, “if nothing else, but out of respect for those raising the issue,” he told RTE’s Morning Ireland.

He repeated that he did not have confidence in the hospital development board after its chairman Tom Costello stepped down on Saturday citing concern for the “reputational damage” to the project.

Mr Donnelly added that he would not be surprised to see more resignations from the board.

READ MORE: Hardline Brexiteers to join new taskforce seeking backstop alternative

On Sunday Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the Government had looked at the terms of reference of the review currently being conducted by consultants PWC and decided to revise them to enable it to find individuals accountable for cost overruns, if this was the case.

Mr Donnelly said that the escalating cost of the children’s hospital could have “devastating” knock-on effect on other health projects.

“In a normal hospital the cost is €1million per bed, for the children’s hospital it is currently at €3.7million per bed.”

He said that accountability is important, but what was more important was getting costs down. Mr Donnelly said he still believed that the St James hospital site was the wrong location. Trying to fit a major project on a six acre site when there were 90 acres available at the Connolly hospital was “wrong.”

It would be useful for PWC to address this issue too. He welcomed the Taoiseach’s announcement about culpability.