Government needs to consider slowly reopening schools - WHO doctor

The Government needs to consider slowly reopening schools, according to a member of the World Health Organisation.
There are now over 24,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus here and 1,561 people have died.
Children are not expected back at school until September because of the pandemic.
But Dr David Nabarro, special envoy on Covid-19 for the WHO, believes it is time to gradually send children back to school.
"You have to balance the risk," he said.
"Children staying at home missing school, that's going to have long term impact on their future ability to earn and to be strong in society.
"At the same time, we do believe that children although they can get the virus are not anything like as important at spreading the virus as some other members of the population, so we've got to give it a try."
Useful information
- The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
- Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
- GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
- ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024