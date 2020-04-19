News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Government considering reopening schools for one day a week

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, April 19, 2020 - 09:34 AM

The government is considering reopening schools for one day a week as part of plans to ease the Covid-19 restrictions.

The Health Minister's told the Sunday Independent it is one of the options being looked at.

He also says pubs packed with people won't be allowed until there's an effective vaccine.

Minister Harris has also thrown into question large gatherings like GAA matches or festivals such as Electric Picnic.

"We're going to have to very shortly make a decision on these mass gatherings," he said.

"I think it's unlikely that we're going to see mass gatherings come back any time soon. I think we're going to have to keep up our social distancing, even if we can lessen some of the restrictions in place."

Simon Harris: New Covid-19 cases must drop before restrictions 'tweaked'

