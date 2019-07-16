News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Google bans Gemma O'Doherty from holding YouTube accounts over hate speech breaches

Google bans Gemma O'Doherty from holding YouTube accounts over hate speech breaches
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 10:08 PM

Gemma O’Doherty's YouTube account has been permanently removed for breaching its policies on hate speech.

Ms O’Doherty, who failed in her bid to be nominated to contest the presidential election last year, had posted a video last week which criticised ethnic minorities here.

The video-sharing platform removed it and banned her from uploading new clips on her channel for seven days.

However, after seemingly getting around that ban by uploading videos on another account bearing her name, Google - which owns YouTube - removed them both for “repeat” breaches of its rules.

A Google spokeswoman told the Irish Times: “All users agree to comply with our terms of service and community guidelines when they sign up to use YouTube.

“When users violate these policies repeatedly, such as our policies against hate speech and harassment, or our terms prohibiting circumvention of our enforcement measures, we terminate their accounts.”

READ MORE

Trump aide Kellyanne Conway asks reporter ‘what’s your ethnicity?’

More on this topic

Letter to the Editor: Cruelty to animals is demeaning to all of usLetter to the Editor: Cruelty to animals is demeaning to all of us

Drill rapper Unknown T charged with murderDrill rapper Unknown T charged with murder

Tributes paid after death of former Fianna Fáil councillor Tommy ByrneTributes paid after death of former Fianna Fáil councillor Tommy Byrne

Billy Porter is first openly gay black man to earn Emmy nod for drama lead actorBilly Porter is first openly gay black man to earn Emmy nod for drama lead actor

Gemma O’DohertyYouTubeGoogle

More in this Section

HSE reveals 50 women whose results were delayed by IT glitch tested positive for HPV virusHSE reveals 50 women whose results were delayed by IT glitch tested positive for HPV virus

Demand for post-abortion support more than doubles, Cork Sexual Health Centre reportsDemand for post-abortion support more than doubles, Cork Sexual Health Centre reports

Two-car crash in Waterford kills man, another airlifted to hospitalTwo-car crash in Waterford kills man, another airlifted to hospital

Man avoids jail for setting off smoke bomb in Cork nightclubMan avoids jail for setting off smoke bomb in Cork nightclub


Lifestyle

It's hard to build a reputation in gaming, but it can be even harder to keep one.Game Tech: Dragon Quest Builders sequel builds on first outing

Fretting about doing your holiday shop with the summer sales in full swing? Who needs the hassle?Beach babe: Log on, check out and have a stress-free start to your holiday

Tea dunking is not just for cosy winter evenings. Biscuits are handy in the summer months for picnics or to keep you going on long hikes.Michelle Darmody's tricks for perfect home made biscuits

Apply sunscreen throughout the day, says Helen O’CallaghanBurning issue: Children's skin needs added protection from the sun

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »