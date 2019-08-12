News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Girl, 19, dies after becoming unwell at Debs in Co Galway

The teenager was taken to Portiuncula Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
By Marita Moloney
Monday, August 12, 2019 - 03:23 PM

A 19-year-old girl has died after becoming unwell at a Debs in Co Galway.

The teenager, who is believed to be from Loughrea, had been attending the school dance at a hotel in Ballinasloe.

An ambulance was called after she reported feeling unwell in the early hours of this morning.

She was taken to Portiuncula Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating a sudden death incident involving a 19-year-old female that occurred in the early hours of Monday 12th August 2019 at a hotel in Ballinasloe, County Galway.

"After being informed the female felt unwell, an ambulance was called and she was taken to Portiuncula Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

"The Coroner has been notified and a post mortem is expected to take place on Tuesday 13th August 2019. Investigations are ongoing."

