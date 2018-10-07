Girl, 14, seriously injured after firework incident in Cork

Update 6.40pm:

By Rob McNamara

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of an incident on Barrack Street that left a 14-year-old girl with serious injuries.

It is believed the young girl sustained injuries to one of her arms and her face following an explosion.

Eye-witnesses heard a loud bang on the street and emergency services were at the scene minutes later. The girl was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

A Garda spokesperson said an investigation has been opened into the circumstances around the incident.

“Gardaí at the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork are investigating an incident which occurred in a laneway near Barrack St in Cork at approximately 2pm this afternoon. A 14-year-old female came in contact with what is described as a firework,” they said.

"She has received serious injuries to her hand and face and has been taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment. Investigations are continuing,” they added.

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent was working in his party office on the street when the incident occurred.

“I heard a fairly loud bang on the street and a few moments later the guards had arrived," he said.

“People in the area said they heard fireworks going off earlier in the morning. It happened by the laneway near Nancy Spain’s pub,” he added.

It is believed Gardaí found a transparent plastic bag with the label of a fireworks manufacturer printed on it at the scene.

