Gerry Adams among mourners at brother's funeral in Co Donegal

Friday, March 01, 2019 - 04:05 PM

Former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams was among the mourners as his brother Liam was buried in Letterkenny, Co Donegal this afternoon.

Liam Adams, aged 63, was a convicted paedophile who spent six years in Maghaberry Prison and passed away at a hospice in Belfast on Monday last.

Former Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams at the funeral of his younger brother Liam in Letterkenny today. Photo: North West Newspix.

A small crowd gathered at St Eunan's Cathedral in Letterkenny for today's funeral mass.

Mr Adams was later buried at Conwal Graveyard on the outskirts of the town.

READ MORE: Man, 40s, shot dead in west Dublin

The deceased man's remains had been waked at his partner's home in the Mountaintop area of Letterkenny since Wednesday.

Mr Adams funeral cortege was led by a silver Belfast taxi as it made its way on the two-mile journey to his final resting place after his funeral mass.

Gerry Adams did not carry his brother's coffin but it was instead carried by a number of people including three women.

Liam Adams was jailed in 2013 for sixteen years after being found guilty of raping and abusing his daughter Aine Dahlstrom.

