GE2020 tallies: Surge sparks calls from within Fianna Fáil to talk to Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin are polling strongly across the country, according to the tallies

Sinn Féin look set to gain 15 seats

Solidarity's Richard Boyd Barrett tops the poll in Dun Laoghaire

Sinn Féin's Donnchadh Ó Laoighaire is elected ahead of Micheál Martin, Simon Coveney and Michael McGrath in Cork South Central

Kildare South is on course to elect its first Sinn Féin candidate in around 100 years.

Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty and Padraig MacLochlainn took set to be elected on the first count in Donegal.

Tallies show Sinn Féin is set to take a Dáil seat in Roscommon for the first time in 102 years

Sinn Fein's first Wexford TD in over 100 years is expected to be elected today.

Outgoing TDs Regina Doherty, Paul Murphy, Shane Ross and Katherine Zappone look to be in trouble, tallies show

Exit poll last night had FG, FF and SF in dead heat on 22%. More here

First results are expected on Sunday afternoon. Counting is expected to last at least two days

Sinn Féin's Paul Donnelly at Phibblestown Count Centre in Dublin this morning.

Update: Sinn Féin could increase its Dáil seat numbers by between 10 and 15, cementing their place as the third large party in Irish politics.

The extent of the surge has led to early calls from within Fianna Fáil for them to open discussions with Mary Lou McDonald's party about government formation.

Even though Micheál Martin has ruled out any coalition deal with Sinn Féin, Carlow-Kilkenny TD John McGuinness has said all options must be considered.

Incredibly, in constituencies throughout the country where the party suffered major losses in last year's local elections, Sinn Féin candidates are not only topping the poll, some are coming back with up to two quotas.

Robert Troy tells that responsible thing to do is look at policies and talk to all parties (including sf)

Ms McDonald's party is topping the poll in constituencies across the country and it looks as though the vast majority of Sinn Féin's candidates are going to be elected.

The party is up on the exit poll with most of the tallies across the country done.

At least 37 of the 42 Sinn Féin candidates are in serious contention for a seat.

As an illustration of how strong the swing to Sinn Féin is, final tallies show that Sinn Féin is set to take a Dáil seat in Roscommon for the first time in 102 years.

Arriving at the RDS count centre Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald says the party have already spoken to Green Party, Social Democrats and Solidarity-PBP about forming a Government without Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil

To illustrate the disruptive nature of the Sinn Féin surge, the final tally in Dublin Bay North put Denise Mitchell on 30% of first preferences, Fine Gael minister Richard Bruton on 16% and Aodhan O Riordain of Labour on 11%. Ms Mitchell was tipped to lose her seat less than two weeks ago.

In Dublin North-West Fine Gael TD, Noel Rock, has told the Irish Examiner about the prospect of keeping his seat there.

"It was always going to be a big ask," Mr Rock said adding that his election is "indecisive".

"Sinn Féin became a natural home for people who were disaffected by the performances in housing and health."

Sinn Féin’s Kathleen Funchion topped the poll in Carlow Kilkenny as the first count indicated that Fianna Fáil are in the hunt for three seats.

Kathleen Funchion, who was first elected in 2016, claimed 17,493 votes with a quota of 12,274.

The pressure's on for the final seat in Waterford, with two Fine Gael candidates and the Greens' Marc Ó Cathasaigh leading the chase for the fourth seat.

Sinn Féin's David Cullinane, Fianna Fáil's Mary Butler and Independent Matt Shanahan are expected to take the first, second and third seats respectively.

Cullinane's first-preference tally is unprecedented here - never in Waterford history has a candidate picked up even close to the 19,800 votes - and the Sinn Féin TD is due to distribute a surplus of 9,500 votes (the quota is 10,300).

Solidarity's Richard Boyd Barrett has topped the poll in Dun Laoghaire with 15% of first preferences.

He's closely followed by the Green Party's Ossian Smyth on 14% with Fine Gael's Jennifer Carroll MacNeil on 12%.

Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin, who took a seat in Dublin Rathdown on the final count in 2016 has topped the poll this time out with just 1,643 votes short of the quota.

Next behind her in this three-seater Fine Gael Senator Neale Richmond and Fine Gael Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan are neck-and-neck vying for the second seat.

Sinn Féin's first Wexford TD in over 100 years is expected to be elected this evening.

Ahead of the first count, Johnny Mythen's on 24%, almost double that of second placed Brendan Howlin, according to official tallies.

Kildare South is on course to elect its first Sinn Féin candidate in around 100 years. The final results of the tally at Punchestown have been released and – as expected – Patricia Ryan has

topped the poll with 21.4% of the vote.

Fine Gael’s Martin Heydon, perhaps unsurprisingly, looks set to retain his seat in the constituency with the tally putting his share of the vote at 17.3%.

Mark Wall (Labour) and Fiona O’Loughlin (FF) vied for third place in the three-seater (ceann comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl is automatically returned) throughout the tally and it was the latter who won out on 12.8%. However, Wall is just a handful of votes behind having placed in fourth at 12.7%.

Completed tallies across Limerick City and Limerick County show Sinn Féin is in line to perhaps take two seats for the first time ever.

With all 144 boxes opened in the City, final tallies indicated Sinn Féin's Maurice Quinlivan will top the poll in Limerick City, retaining his seat, on 23.80% of the vote.

Mirroring the Sinn Féin surge nationally, Mr Quinlivan secured 10,641 first preference votes, 2,000 more than his nearest political rival Willie O’Dea, FF, on 20.14%, tallies suggested.

Senator Kieran O’Donnell, FG, who lost his seat in 2016, is on course to take the third seat, securing 14.12%, on 6,305 first votes.

Sinn Féin could also make history in Limerick County with the final tally placing the party’s Seighin O’Ceallaigh (15%) in the third and final seat, with 6,784 first votes.

The Sinn Féin wave has left Tom Neville, FG, struggling to stay above water, however Neville remains tied in fourth on (13%) with Independent Richard O’Donoghue, according to the tally.

After a slow start, Fine Gael’s Patrick O’Donovan will top the poll (20%) with FF Niall Collins (18%) taking the second seat, the tally indicated.

The results of the tally for Kildare North have been announced and it’s perhaps no surprise to see Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy in pole position with 19.2% of the vote.

As seems to be the trend across the country, Sinn Féin is also set to do well in this four-seat constituency (should the subsequent count follow similar lines), with Réada Cronin taking second place in the tally poll on 17.1%.

Fianna Fáil’s James Lawless took third spot in the poll, registering 14.1%, followed by his party colleague Frank O’Rourke on 12.2%.

Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty and Padraig MacLochlainn took set to be elected on the first count in Donegal.

With tallying just completed in the constituency, the overall figure puts Doherty on 27.09% of the first preference vote and MacLochlainn on 17.88%.

With the quota estimated at 12,866, both Doherty and MacLochlainn should be comfortably home on the first count, with Doherty’s first preferences tallied at 20,909 and MacLochlainn at 13,804.

Outgoing TDs Charlie McConalogue and Pat the Cope Gallagher (FF) and Joe McHugh (FG) also look set to be returned in this five seat constituency, with Independent Thomas Pringle losing out.

Sinn Féin's John Brady is set to top the Wicklow poll by a convincing margin, according to the latest tallies.

With two-third of votes counted, tallies indicate Brady will top the poll (23%), followed by Fine Gael’s Simon Harris (14%) and the Social Democrats' Jennifer Whitmore (12%).

Competition for the final two seats is much closer-run affair with a three-way battle between the Fianna Fail, the Greens and Fine Gael.

Latest tallies show little separating Fianna Fail’s Stephen Donnelly (8%), the Green Party’s Steven Matthews (8%), Fine Gael’s Andrew Doyle (7%) and Billy Timmins (7%) and Fianna Fail’s Pat Casey (6%).

In Mayo, Fine Gael's Michael Ring and Sinn Féin's Rose Conway-Walsh have topped the poll.

Both are expected to be elected on the first count after receiving over 14,000 votes each.

The final tally of all the boxes in Cork East shows Sinn Féin's Pat Buckley on 22.96% of the votes and he will easily win the first seat.

The prospects for Fine Gael junior minister David Stanton have improved and many believe that he will now win the second seat being well ahead of his running partner Pa O'Driscoll.

Ballots being counted in the RDS.

Fianna Fáil's Kevin O'Keeffe at 13.45% is only marginally ahead of his running partner James O'Connor, who has 13.3%. As the majority of the candidates likely to be eliminated throughout this evening and tonight are from the southern end of the constituency it's seen as likely that O'Connor will overtake O'Keeffe and should get the third seat.

This will leave outgoing TDs O'Keeffe and Sean Sherlock (Labour) in a titanic battle for the fourth and final seat,Sherlock has 12.13% of the first preferences, according to the tallymen.

The final tally in Dublin Bay North put Sinn Féin's Denise Mitchell on 30% of first preferences, Fine Gael minister Richard Bruton on 16% and Aodhan O Riordain of Labour on 11%. Fianna Fáil's Sean Haughey and Cian O'Callaghan of the Social Democrats are on 9%.

With Deirdre Heney of Fianna Fáil on 5% and Catherine Noone of Fine Gael on 3%, there's most probably a seat each both parties' frontrunners, Bruton and Haughey. The destination of the final seats will be determined largely by Mitchell's massive surplus, which should benefit O'Callaghan and perhaps Healy more than O Riordain.

Too close to call at this very early stage for those last two seats.

Sinn Féin candidate Sorcha Clarke, who lost her Westmeath council seat last year when she got 5.8% of the vote, is set to top the poll in Longford-Westmeath.

The Mulligar-based qualified accountant, who runs a security business in the Midlands with her husband, is set to receive 21.1% of the vote, according to tally figures, ahead of Fianna Fáil’s sitting TD Robert Troy (16.7%).

After them come Troy’s party colleague Joe Flaherty, at 13.6%, and Fine Gael’s sitting TD, Peter Burke, at 12.1%. Kevin Boxer Moran (Ind TD) is at 11.8%, while Micheal Carrigy of Fine Gael is at 11.1%.

The prediction is that Clarke, Troy and Moran will be elected, with a fight for the final seat between Flaherty, Carrighy and Peter Burke of Fine Gael.

Sinn Féin had three councilors elected to the Westmeath council in 2014, but lost two during the council’s lifetime due to resignations. Clarke then lost her seat in last year’s local election poll. There has been no SF councillor in Longford for years, so Clarke’s performance is a complete turnaround for her and her party.

Michael Healy-Rae, the independent TD is set to top the poll in Kerry with 16,767 first preference votes, a 22% share, according to the final Fine Gael tally.

The tally figures put Pa Daly of Sinn Féin at 15,695, or 20% of the vote and he too looks set to be elected on the first count.

In third place is Fine Gael’s Brendan Griffin with 13.49% of the vote and 10,431 votes.

Coming in at fourth is Danny Healy-Rae with his 11.17% of the electorate and his 8,638 votes.

The completed tally in Clare has Sinn Féin’s Violet Ann Wynne topping the poll with almost 8,700 first preference votes.

100% of the ballot boxes in the Tipperary constituency are now tallied and Independent TD Michael Lowry is expected to be elected on the first count with Sinn Féin's Martin Browne in line to take the second seat.

According to the tally, Lowry will have a first preference vote of 13,010 more than 3,000 ahead of Browne on 9,268.

The tally figures show Mattie McGrath is third placed on 8012 first preferences followed by Labour's health spokesperson Alan Kelly on 7,095 and Fianna Fail's Jackie Cahill on 6,990.

The final tally in Meath East has shown that Sinn Féin is on course to secure its first ever seat in the constituency.

Cllr Darren O'Rourke is expected to top the poll with 24% of the vote.

History is in the making in the Roscommon Galway constituency as Sinn Féin’s Claire Kerrane looks set to be the party’s first TD since the election of George Noble Plunkett in the famous North Roscommon by-election ‘election of the snows’ of 1917.

Sinn Féin are set to the top the polls in Carlow-Kilkenny with a significant surplus according to the final tally.

Kathleen Funchion, who is the party’s spokesperson on children, is expected to get over 16,000 votes in the five-seater. The Kilkenny politician took 23.7% of the vote this time around compared to 12% in 2016.

They suggest Independent TDs Michael Fitzmaurice and Denis Naughten will retain their seats in Roscommon-Galway.

Sinn Féin Johnny Mythen is expected to be returned in Wexford on the first count after exceeding the quota by about 6,000 votes, according to tallies

The final combined tallies show Mr Mythen, who lost his seat on the local council just nine months ago, capturing 18,497 first preference votes or 24.44% of the total. The quota to be deemed elected in the five-seat constituency is expected to be roughly 12,000.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin looks to have secured re-election with 9,167 of the vote (12.11%).

Fianna Fáil TD James Browne has secured 8,248 votes (10.9%) according to the cross-party tallies.

Fine Gael’s Michael D’Arcy, a Minister of State at the Department of Finance, is on 6,671 votes or 8.81% while Minster of State for Defence Paul Kehoe (FG) is on 6,357 first preferences (8.4%).

Verona Murphy who is running as an independent has earned 5,949 first preferences (7.86%) according to the final tallies.

Dublin Bay South: Based on a final tally in Dublin Bay South, the seats are widely predicted to go to Eamon Ryan of the Greens, Chris Andrews of Sinn Féin, Eoghan Murphy of Fine Gael and, most probably, Jim O'Callaghan of Fianna Fáil, with sitting Fine Gael TD Kate O'Connell and Labour Senator Kevin Humphreys losing out.

With the traditional Fine Gael vote strengthening in the final days of a lacklustre campaign, and strengthening most in this constituency behind Murphy, O'Connell finds herself almost 2,000 first preferences adrift of her running mate, according to the tally. Humphreys is almost 1,500 votes further back from O'Connell and has little chance of making up this ground.

Michael Collins (Ind) will coast home in Cork South West, with tallies indicating a battle to follow him for the remaining two seats.

The Schull TD has tallied at round the 27% mark, well clear of Fianna Fáil Cllr Christopher O'Sullivan in second place on around 15%.

Different tallies place Fine Gael's Senator Tim Lombard on between 11.9% and 12.6%, while Social Democrats Cllr Holly Cairns, who exceeded all expectations to take a seat in Cork County Council last year by one vote, is again polling well on around 11%. Sinn Féin Cllr Paul Hayes is just shy of 10% according to tallies.

Votes being counted for Dublin Central at the RDS this morning.

Louise O’Reilly of Sinn Féin is set to top the poll in Dublin Fingal with nearly 25% of the first preference vote, tally figures suggest.

With 100% of boxes opened Ms O’Reilly had 24.8% of the vote followed by Darragh O’Brien of Fianna Fáil on 15.9%.

Joe O’Brien of the Green Party, who won a seat in a by election in the constituency before Christmas, is on 13% with Duncan Smith of Labour on just over 7%.

Cork South Central: Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire looks set to top the poll in Cork South Central.

With 134 of its 137 boxes open in the four-seat constituency, tallies show Ó Laoghaire with almost 25% of the vote, almost double that of his 2016 general election performance, when he took the fourth seat with just over 12.5% of the vote.

Tallies show he is polling ahead of Tánaiste Simon Coveney, who is on just over 16% of the vote, ahead of Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, with just 19% and ahead of Fianna Fáil spokesperson on finance, Michael McGrath, who is on just over 16% and who topped the poll in the 2016 general election.

Sinn Féin supporters celebrate as ballot papers are counted at the RDS in Dublin today.

Tallies put the Green Party candidate, city councillor Lorna Bogue, on just over 9% with Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer on almost 5%.

The turnout at the moment is forecast to be almost 63%. The turnout in this constituency for the 2016 general election was 66.39%.

Just three boxes are left to be opened but it is understood they have less than 50 ballots in each and are unlikely to have any significant effect on the final tallies.

A complete tally from the four-seat Dublin Mid West shows Sinn Féin will be home early with the first two seats.

With the quota estimated at about 8,700, Sinn Féin’s housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin is on 11,331 first preferences, followed by his party colleague and sitting TD Mark Ward on 7,377.

Eoin Ó Brion

They are, according to the tally, followed by Fianna Fáil’s John Curran, TD, on 4,844 and Fine Gael’s councillor Emer Higgins on 4,270.

Gino Kenny TD (Solidarity-PBP) is on 3,494. Councillor Vicky Casserly (Fine Gael) is on 3,421.

Councillor Paul Gogarty (Independent)is on 2,886, Peter Kavanagh (Green Party) is 2,714 and Joanna Tuffy (Labour Party) on 1,604.

An announcement as to when a first count result can be expected is due at about 1.30

Outgoing Green TD Catherine Martin is leading the tallies in Dublin Rathdown show with almost 21% of first preferences. But things are looking bad for outgoing Transport Minister Shane Ross, the first TD elected in the State last time out. At just over the 8% mark his seat would appear to be gone.

There is certainly a Fine Gael seat in this tight three seater, but whether it will be outgoing Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan or Seanad Brexit spokesman Neale Richmond whose profile has surged over the last year, is as yet unclear. Richmond has almost 16% of the first preferences and Madigan is just behind at just over 15%.

The final tally in Galway East strongly indicates the constituency outcome will be “as is” in terms of party mix: 1 independent (Sean Canney); 1 Fianna Fáil (Anne Rabbitte) and 1 Fine Gael ‑ with an outside chance that Pete Roche will oust sitting TD Ciaran Cannon.

Louis O’Hara of Sinn Féin came in with an impressive 16.3% of the vote based on tallies, second to Canney at 18.4%, but this is regarded as “first preferences with little else coming” by way of second and third preferences, according to the Fine Gael tally team.

While former minister of state Canney has polled strongly he will not be elected on the first count.

The final tally in Cork North-Central has Sinn Féin's Thomas Gould firmly in the lead.

The city councillor has 26.99% of the vote as the party's surge continues.

Fianna Fáil's Padraig O'Sullivan - elected in the by-election in November to replace Billy Kelleher - has 15.87% and Colm Burke, the Fine Gael senator, has 12.93%, with those two looking strong to pick up seats.

The final seat is shaping up to be a real battle, though.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry is currently fourth on 7.14%, with less than 1% separating him and Independent Kenneth O'Flynn (6.88%), Fianna Fáil's Tony Fitzgerald (6.62%) and the Green Party's Oliver Moran (6.15%).

In Dun Laoghaire, final tallies show outgoing People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett, who was the first elected in Dun Laoghaire last time out, on more than 15% and certain to take a seat again.

With the loss of outgoing TDs Ceann Comhairle Sean Barrett and the deselected Maria Bailey, Fine Gael might have been expected to take just one seat in Dun Laoghaire with Mary Mitchell O’Connor, outgoing Minister for State for Higher Education.

However, the tallies are showing her running mate Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Councillor Jennifer Carroll MacNeill scoring a higher number of first preferences at about 12.5% to Mitchell O’Conner’s just under 12%, indicating the party could pull it out of the bag here and take two seats.

There’s one more seat in Dun Laoghaire and it looks like it belongs to the Green Party’s Ossian Smyth, with more than 14% of first preferences according to the tallies.

The tally is in for all of the 58 boxes in Inishowen, Donegal. Padraig MacLochlainn (Sinn Féin) is on 39.6%, and has already exceeded the number of first preference votes he received in 2016, when he narrowly lost out in the race for the final seat in the constituency.

The Independent Thomas Pringle, who pipped him to the post the last time, is on only 1.2%.

Among the other outgoing TDs, MacLochlainn’s party colleague Pearse Doherty is on 12.4%; Fianna Fáil’s Charlie McConalogue and Pat the Cope Gallagher are on 27.6% and 0.7% respectively, and the Fine Gael education minister, Joe McHugh, is on 8.1%, with his running mate Martin Harley on 0.8%.

The Independent and former Presidential candidate, Peter Casey, is on 3%, while Michael White of the Green Party is polling at 2.5% and Mary T Sweeney of Aontú on 2.3%.

Ballots are stacked at the RDS.

It looks like Sinn Féin's day in the three-seater Meath West as final tallies predict Johnny Guirke to top the poll for the party with 30% of the vote.

The councillor looks set to retain the Sinn Féin seat, first taken in the 2011 general elections by former colleague Peadar Toibin who then split from the party to form Aontu in 2019.

Incumbent TD Peadar Toibin is being deemed likely to hold onto his seat with 20% of the vote, according to the tally figures.

Fianna Fáil TD Shane Cassells stands on 16% but has no running mate to mop up party transfers.

Fine Gael's Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Damien English polls at 12% but could take transfers from his running mates Noel French and Sarah Reilly who stand at 6% an 5% respectively

A dead heat between the three main parties is set to keep all eyes on counts across the country with no clear path towards a government formation, writes Juno McEnroe.

Counting is underway to elect 159 members of the next Dáil and Sinn Féin looks set to make serious gains based on early tallies of votes across the country.

The party is going to comfortably top the poll in a number of constituencies leaving Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil candidates in a straight shoot-out for final seats.

Last night's exit poll has set the scene for what is going to be an exciting election count, after the poll predicted that Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin are tied on 22%.

The IPSOS MRBI poll also found that health and housing were the two biggest issues for voters while Brexit was only a top concern for just 1% of voters.

Storm Ciara has made an appearance at one of the biggest count centres in the country.

Rain water is covering a section of the floor inside the RDS in Dublin.

A status orange wind warning is in place for the whole country due to the storm which has left thousands without power.

With the ballot boxes open and early tallies expected shortly, the national picture has been set by the exit poll.

It predicted that Fine Gael will get 22.4% while Fianna Fáil are on course to win 22.2% and Sinn Féin could get 22.3% of support.

For the smaller parties, their position includes Labour on 4.6%, the Green Party on 7.9% and the Social Democrats on 3.4% while Solidarity-People Before Profit could get 2.8% of votes. Independents and others look set to get 14.5% of votes.

Ballots being counted in the RDS.

Early tallies predict that Sinn Féin could top the poll in many constituencies and win second seats in others. Fine Gael senior figures have welcomed the exit poll results, which they claim show how support shifted back to Leo Varadkar's party in recent days after a difficult campaign.

Nonetheless, Business Minister Heather Humphreys and party chairman Martin Heydon have both admitted that there will be losses in areas for Fine Gael.

Sinn Féin deputy leader Pearse Doherty has already said this morning that his party leader, Mary Lou McDonald, today will begin contacting other leaders to "get the ball rolling" in post-election negotiations.

Fianna Fáil figures in the main are remaining tight lipped and will be disappointed at the exit poll results, particularly with only 14% support expected in Dublin, according to the exit poll.

Labour look to make losses, with a lower level of support coming in compared to the 2016 general election.

However, the Green Party will be pleased with the predictions.

Party leader Eamon Ryan said he expected the party to reach double figures in the Dáil, a huge increase on the current three-seat tally that it has in the parliament.

Nonetheless, the biggest surprise for many has been the scale of support that has gone to Sinn Féin, who now ensure that the duopoly of Fine Gael and Fianna Fail comes to an end.

In Wexford, early tallies, with about 50% of boxes open, suggest Sinn Féin Johnny Mythen will comfortably top the poll in the county.

Mr Mythen who lost his council seat in last May’s local elections is polling at 30%.

Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne looks set to retain the seat he won in the bye-election in Wexford last November. He is capturing about 21% of the vote.

Fine Gael’s Michael D’Arcy, a Minister of State at the Department of Finance, is on 16% followed by Fianna Fáil TD James Browne at 11%.

Minster of State for Defence Paul Kehoe (FG) may be in trouble. He is currently polling at just under seven per cent.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin is on just over 5% but his outlook is expected to improve once the boxes from New Ross and Wexford Town are tallied.

Verona Murphy who is running as an independent is on under 5% of the tallied vote.

Ms Murphy was deselected as a Fine Gael candidate last year following controversial comments about migrants during Novembers bye-election campaign.

Her prospects are also expected to improve somewhat are more boxes from her strongholds in the south of the county are opened.

With just over half the boxes open in Cork South Central, tallies show Sinn Fein TD Donnchadh Ó Laoighaire ahead of Micheál Martin, Simon Coveney and Michael McGrath

In Kerry, Michael Healy-Rae is topping the poll so far, with 20.3% of the vote, according to early tallies.

Some 66 boxes had been opened of the 261 total by about 10.15am.

Mr Healy-Rae's brother - Danny - is in third, behind Sinn Fein's Pa Daly.

Unofficial early tallies in Meath West predict Sinn Féin candidate Johnny Guirke to top the poll.

With a quarter of the 129 boxes now counted at the Trim GAA count centre, unofficial tallies have placed the Oldcastle man on 30% of the vote.

Early tallies in the four seater Clare constituency show Clare mayor, Cathal Crowe (FF) on course to top the poll.

From just 18 of the 180 boxes tallied the primary school teacher is in pole position with 982 tallied votes.

Final tallies from Cork North West seem to indicate there will be no major disruption to the constituency make-up, with each of the incumbent TDs are expected to keep their seats.

Tallies taken by Fine Gael at the count centre in Mallow show that Fine Gael Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed and Fianna Fáil’s Aindrias Moynihan are expected to regain their seats.

Fianna Fáil’s Michael Moynihan is currently polling just ahead of newcomer Fine Gael’s John Paul O’Shea who had been tipped to take a seat after a successful local election.

Tallies are showing Independent TD Michael Collins is likely to be returned in Cork South West, almost certainly on the first count, but the other two seats could be decided in a scrap between five candidates.

Ballots being counted in Cork.

Early indictions are that Michael Collins will be returned in this three-seater, with a surplus, while Fine Gael's Senator Tim Lombard, Fianna Fail's Cllr Christoper O'Sullivan and Deputy Margaret Murphy O'Mahony, Sinn Féin's Cllr Paul Hayes and Social Democrat Cllr Holly Cairns in contention.

Dublin

With 48% of the boxes tallied in Dublin South West two of the outgoing TDs look to be in trouble – Paul Murphy of Solidarity-People Before Profit is on 5.1% and Katherine Zappone, Independent and sitting Minister for Children is on 5.9%.

Again Sinn Féin is running away with it, in this four-seat constituency. Sean Crowe, TD (Sinn Féin) is on 22.7%, followed by Colm Brophy, TD (Fine Gael). John Lahart, TD, (Fianna Fáil) is on 10.6% followed by Francis Noel Duffy (Green Party) on 9.1%.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is set to top the poll in Dublin Central with a massive 36% of first preference votes, according to tallies.

100% tallies for Dublin Central: Mary Lou McDonald (SF) 35/76% Paschal Donohoe (FG) 13.33% Neasa Hourigan (GP) 12.33% Mary Fitzpatrick (FF) 10.09% Gary Gannon (SD) 9.32% Joe Costello (LAB) 5.51% Chrisy Burke (IND) 4.76% All others below 3% Four seats to be filled

With almost all of the boxes opened and tallied in the four seat constituency, Ms McDonald has sailed ahead into first place.

The Minister for Finance and Fine Gael candidate Paschal Donohoe is also polling well in second place with 13.32% of the vote.

Sinn Féin's Denise Mitchel will top the poll in Dublin Bay North, and the distribution of her massive surplus will determine who else is elected, early tallies in the constituency indicate.

Mitchell is running at 31% of first preferences, according to the tally.

Veteran Fine Gael minister Richard Bruton stands comfortably enough on 16% though his running mate Senator Catherine Noone, after a torrid campaign, secured just 2% of first preferences in the early tallies.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan seems assured of a seat, and election on the first count, based on the results of tallies from 30% cent of the boxes in Dublin Bay South.

He's on 21.5% of first preferences, followed by a strongly polling Chris Andrews of Sinn Féin on 15.6%.

With 104 out of 111 boxes open at the Citywest count, the Dublin Mid-West constituency looks set to return two Sinn Féin TDs – the sitting Eoin Ó Broin and Mark Ward.

Sinn Féin's Dessie Ellis is set to top the poll in Dublin North West with more than 45% of first preference votes according to tallies.

With 43 of 75 boxes opened, Mr Ellis has received 8,838 votes putting him far ahead of his rivals.

The Social Democrats Roisin Shortall is also expected to take one of the three available seats. Tallies show Shortall at 17.38%.

Update 9.55am: The early tallies are beginning to emerge as counting gets underway in the 2020 general election.

Last night's exit poll suggests Government formation is set to be thrown into chaos as it is predicted that the three big parties are tied.

In Cork North-Central, counting is underway in the competitive constituency, where it is all to play for.

With three of the four TDs from 2016 not even on the ballot paper this time, it is shaping up to be a day of change in the area.

Early indications are that Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould is polling very strongly in most areas and could be set to hold the party's seat in the area.

It was previously held by Jonathan O'Brien, who announced his intention to step aside early this year.

After that, it is a tight race to fill the remaining thee seats, though.

Fine Gael's Colm Burke is doing well in areas like Blarney, with Fianna Fáil's Padraig O'Sullivan, Oliver Moran of the Greens and Tony Fitzgerald, also Fianna Fáil, in a close race to scoop up votes in the area too.

Ballot boxes are opened at the RDS in Dublin.

With Sinn Féin likely to do well on first preferences, transfers will likely be crucial in determining the outcome of this race.

In Sligo Leitrim, 16 of the 121 Sligo boxes are opening and the early tally is showing Sinn Féin is marginally ahead.

The party in on 21% while Fianna Fáil is on 20%, according to the tally.

Fine Gael is on 10%, Labour 4% and the Greens are on 2%.

In Roscommon-Galway, Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice is polling strongly, according to early tallies.

After eight boxes, the combined Independent vote is 47.50% with Fitzmaurice accounting for 1589 of that vote with fellow sitting Independent Denis Naughten on 732.

The final seat in this constituency looks set to be a battle royal between sitting Fianna Fáil Deputy Eugene Murphy

Counting is underway across Ireland this morning as last night's exit poll suggests Government formation is set to be thrown into chaos as it is predicted that the three big parties are tied.

Ballot boxes are opened at the RDS in Dublin.

The shock IPSOS MRBI poll makes it extraordinarily difficult to predict which of the three parties-Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil or Sinn Féin, could be in a position to lead the next government.

The exit poll figures predict that 22.4% of voters backed Fine Gael, while Sinn Féin looks set to get 22.3% and Fianna Fáil could get 22.2% support.

There is a margin of error of 1.3%.

The dead heat between the three big parties does reveal that Sinn Féin has managed to get voters out, after the later stages of the campaign showed a surge in support for the party. In previous elections, polls were high for Sinn Féin ahead of voting, but the numbers never materialised at the ballot box.

The results of the poll-carried out by the Irish Times, RTÉ, TG4 and UCD, were announced at 10pm last night, just as polling stations closed across the country.