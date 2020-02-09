GE2020: Sinn Féin surge as Ross, Zappone, Doherty among government ministers at risk

THE MAIN POINTS:

Based on a final tally in Dublin Bay South, the seats look likely to go to Eamon Ryan of the Greens, Chris Andrews of Sinn Féin, Eoghan Murphy of Fine Gael and, most probably, Jim O'Callaghan of Fianna Fáil

Mary Lou McDonald is set to top the poll in Dublin Central; Paschal Donohoe polling in second

Outgoing TDs, Paul Murphy and Katherine Zappone, look to be in trouble in Dublin South West

Sen. Catherine Noone secures just 2% of first preferences in early tallies in Dublin Bay North

Sinn Féin's Donnchadh Ó Laoighaire ahead of Micheál Martin, Simon Coveney and Michael McGrath in Cork Couth Central

Final tally from Dublin Mid West shows Sinn Féin will be home early with the first two seats

Exit poll last night had FG, FF and SF in dead heat on 22%. More here

First results are expected on Sunday afternoon. Counting is expected to last at least two days



Update 12.05pm: A number of Government ministers look set to lose their seats as Sinn Féin candidates are surging across the country.

With tallies nearly complete Mary Lou McDonald's party is set to make serious gains. There are going to be a number of casualties in this election if the tallies bear out when votes are counted.

Independents Shane Ross and Katherine Zappone both look set to lose their seats in Dublin Rathdown and Dublin South West. Regina Doherty is likely to be edged out in Meath East.

While Junior Ministers also likely to lose out - Andrew Doyle in Wicklow, one of Paul Kehoe or Michael D'Arcy in Wexford, Damien English in Meath West too. Ciaran Cannon in Galway East is vulnerable.

Sinn Féin is going to top the poll in a number of constituencies and a number of candidates who lost their council seats just seven months ago look set to enter the Dáil.

Mairead Farrell in Galway West, Johnny Mythen in Wexford and Sorca Clarke in Longford Westmeath among them.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are looking like they're going to be battling for the final seat in a lot of areas as the Sinn Fein wave takes over.

Meanwhile, with a little over 35% of the boxes in Kildare North tallied at Punchestown, it’s Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy who is in pole position at present. As it stands, 36 of the 126 boxes have been tallied with Murphy on 20.7% of the vote.

However, Sinn Féin’s Réada Cronin isn’t far behind in this four-seater constituency, currently sitting in second place on 18.6%, echoing the performance of party colleagues around the country.

Sitting TD Frank O’Rourke (FF) is safe in third position at present with 15.2%; fellow incumbent Bernard Durkan (FG) is in fourth on 11.7%. However, things aren’t looking as good for James Lawless (FF) at present – the current TD is on 9.9% though quite a few boxes remain.

FINAL TALLIES:

Dublin Bay South: Based on a final tally in Dublin Bay South, the seats are widely predicted to go to Eamon Ryan of the Greens, Chris Andrews of Sinn Féin, Eoghan Murphy of Fine Gael and, most probably, Jim O'Callaghan of Fianna Fáil, with sitting Fine Gael TD Kate O'Connell and Labour Senator Kevin Humphreys losing out.

With the traditional Fine Gael vote strengthening in the final days of a lacklustre campaign, and strengthening most in this constituency behind Murphy, O'Connell finds herself almost 2,000 first preferences adrift of her running mate, according to the tally. Humphreys is almost 1,500 votes further back from O'Connell and has little chance of making up this ground.

EARLIER:

Cork South Central: Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire looks set to top the poll in Cork South Central.

With 134 of its 137 boxes open in the four-seat constituency, tallies show Ó Laoghaire with almost 25% of the vote, almost double that of his 2016 general election performance, when he took the fourth seat with just over 12.5% of the vote.

Tallies show he is polling ahead of Tánaiste Simon Coveney, who is on just over 16% of the vote, ahead of Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, with just 19% and ahead of Fianna Fáil spokesperson on finance, Michael McGrath, who is on just over 16% and who topped the poll in the 2016 general election.



Tallies put the Green Party candidate, city councillor Lorna Bogue, on just over 9% with Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer on almost 5%.

The turnout at the moment is forecast to be almost 63%. The turnout in this constituency for the 2016 general election was 66.39%.

Just three boxes are left to be opened but it is understood they have less than 50 ballots in each and are unlikely to have any significant effect on the final tallies.

A complete tally from the four-seat Dublin Mid West shows Sinn Féin will be home early with the first two seats.

With the quota estimated at about 8,700, Sinn Féin’s housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin is on 11,331 first preferences, followed by his party colleague and sitting TD Mark Ward on 7,377.

Eoin Ó Brion

They are, according to the tally, followed by Fianna Fáil’s John Curran, TD, on 4,844 and Fine Gael’s councillor Emer Higgins on 4,270.

Gino Kenny TD (Solidarity-PBP) is on 3,494. Councillor Vicky Casserly (Fine Gael) is on 3,421.

Councillor Paul Gogarty (Independent)is on 2,886, Peter Kavanagh (Green Party) is 2,714 and Joanna Tuffy (Labour Party) on 1,604.

An announcement as to when a first count result can be expected is due at about 1.30

Outgoing Green TD Catherine Martin is leading the tallies in Rathdown show with almost 21% of first preferences. But things are looking bad for outgoing Transport Minister Shane Ross, the first TD elected in the State last time out. At just over the 8% mark his seat would appear to be gone.

There is certainly a Fine Gael seat in this tight three seater, but whether it will be outgoing Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan or Seanad Brexit spokesman Neale Richmond whose profile has surged over the last year, is as yet unclear. Richmond has almost 16% of the first preferences and Madigan is just behind at just over 15%.

The final tally in Galway East strongly indicates the constituency outcome will be “as is” in terms of party mix: 1 independent (Sean Canney); 1 Fianna Fáil (Anne Rabbitte) and 1 Fine Gael ‑ with an outside chance that Pete Roche will oust sitting TD Ciaran Cannon.

Louis O’Hara of Sinn Féin came in with an impressive 16.3% of the vote based on tallies, second to Canney at 18.4%, but this is regarded as “first preferences with little else coming” by way of second and third preferences, according to the Fine Gael tally team.

While former minister of state Canney has polled strongly he will not be elected on the first count.

The final tally in Cork North-Central has Sinn Féin's Thomas Gould firmly in the lead.

The city councillor has 26.99% of the vote as the party's surge continues.

Fianna Fáil's Padraig O'Sullivan - elected in the by-election in November to replace Billy Kelleher - has 15.87% and Colm Burke, the Fine Gael senator, has 12.93%, with those two looking strong to pick up seats.

The final seat is shaping up to be a real battle, though.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry is currently fourth on 7.14%, with less than 1% separating him and Independent Kenneth O'Flynn (6.88%), Fianna Fáil's Tony Fitzgerald (6.62%) and the Green Party's Oliver Moran (6.15%).

In Dun Laoghaire, final tallies show outgoing People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett, who was the first elected in Dun Laoghaire last time out, on more than 15% and certain to take a seat again.

With the loss of outgoing TDs Ceann Comhairle Sean Barrett and the deselected Maria Bailey, Fine Gael might have been expected to take just one seat in Dun Laoghaire with Mary Mitchell O’Connor, outgoing Minister for State for Higher Education.

However, the tallies are showing her running mate Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Councillor Jennifer Carroll MacNeill scoring a higher number of first preferences at about 12.5% to Mitchell O’Conner’s just under 12%, indicating the party could pull it out of the bag here and take two seats.

There’s one more seat in Dun Laoghaire and it looks like it belongs to the Green Party’s Ossian Smyth, with more than 14% of first preferences according to the tallies.

The tally is in for all of the 58 boxes in Inishowen, Donegal. Padraig MacLochlainn (Sinn Féin) is on 39.6%, and has already exceeded the number of first preference votes he received in 2016, when he narrowly lost out in the race for the final seat in the constituency.

The Independent Thomas Pringle, who pipped him to the post the last time, is on only 1.2%.

Among the other outgoing TDs, MacLochlainn’s party colleague Pearse Doherty is on 12.4%; Fianna Fáil’s Charlie McConalogue and Pat the Cope Gallagher are on 27.6% and 0.7% respectively, and the Fine Gael education minister, Joe McHugh, is on 8.1%, with his running mate Martin Harley on 0.8%.

The Independent and former Presidential candidate, Peter Casey, is on 3%, while Michael White of the Green Party is polling at 2.5% and Mary T Sweeney of Aontú on 2.3%.



It looks like Sinn Féin's day in the three-seater Meath West as final tallies predict Johnny Guirke to top the poll for the party with 30% of the vote.

The councillor looks set to retain the Sinn Féin seat, first taken in the 2011 general elections by former colleague Peadar Toibin who then split from the party to form Aontu in 2019.

Incumbent TD Peadar Toibin is being deemed likely to hold onto his seat with 20% of the vote, according to the tally figures.

Fianna Fáil TD Shane Cassells stands on 16% but has no running mate to mop up party transfers.

Fine Gael's Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Damien English polls at 12% but could take transfers from his running mates Noel French and Sarah Reilly who stand at 6% an 5% respectively

Update: 11.15am:

A dead heat between the three main parties is set to keep all eyes on counts across the country with no clear path towards a government formation, writes Juno McEnroe.

Counting is underway to elect 159 members of the next Dáil and Sinn Féin looks set to make serious gains based on early tallies of votes across the country.

The party is going to comfortably top the poll in a number of constituencies leaving Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil candidates in a straight shoot-out for final seats.

Last night's exit poll has set the scene for what is going to be an exciting election count, after the poll predicted that Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin are tied on 22%.

The IPSOS MRBI poll also found that health and housing were the two biggest issues for voters while Brexit was only a top concern for just 1% of voters.

Storm Ciara has made an appearance at one of the biggest count centres in the country.

Rain water is covering a section of the floor inside the RDS in Dublin.

A status orange wind warning is in place for the whole country due to the storm which has left thousands without power.

With the ballot boxes open and early tallies expected shortly, the national picture has been set by the exit poll.

It predicted that Fine Gael will get 22.4% while Fianna Fáil are on course to win 22.2% and Sinn Féin could get 22.3% of support.

For the smaller parties, their position includes Labour on 4.6%, the Green Party on 7.9% and the Social Democrats on 3.4% while Solidarity-People Before Profit could get 2.8% of votes. Independents and others look set to get 14.5% of votes.



Early tallies predict that Sinn Féin could top the poll in many constituencies and win second seats in others. Fine Gael senior figures have welcomed the exit poll results, which they claim show how support shifted back to Leo Varadkar's party in recent days after a difficult campaign.

Nonetheless, Business Minister Heather Humphreys and party chairman Martin Heydon have both admitted that there will be losses in areas for Fine Gael.

Sinn Féin deputy leader Pearse Doherty has already said this morning that his party leader, Mary Lou McDonald, today will begin contacting other leaders to "get the ball rolling" in post-election negotiations.

Fianna Fáil figures in the main are remaining tight lipped and will be disappointed at the exit poll results, particularly with only 14% support expected in Dublin, according to the exit poll.

Labour look to make losses, with a lower level of support coming in compared to the 2016 general election.

However, the Green Party will be pleased with the predictions.

Party leader Eamon Ryan said he expected the party to reach double figures in the Dáil, a huge increase on the current three-seat tally that it has in the parliament.

Nonetheless, the biggest surprise for many has been the scale of support that has gone to Sinn Féin, who now ensure that the duopoly of Fine Gael and Fianna Fail comes to an end.

Early tallies

In Wexford, early tallies, with about 50% of boxes open, suggest Sinn Féin Johnny Mythen will comfortably top the poll in the county.

Mr Mythen who lost his council seat in last May’s local elections is polling at 30%.

Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne looks set to retain the seat he won in the bye-election in Wexford last November. He is capturing about 21% of the vote.

Fine Gael’s Michael D’Arcy, a Minister of State at the Department of Finance, is on 16% followed by Fianna Fáil TD James Browne at 11%.

Minster of State for Defence Paul Kehoe (FG) may be in trouble. He is currently polling at just under seven per cent.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin is on just over 5% but his outlook is expected to improve once the boxes from New Ross and Wexford Town are tallied.

Verona Murphy who is running as an independent is on under 5% of the tallied vote.

Ms Murphy was deselected as a Fine Gael candidate last year following controversial comments about migrants during Novembers bye-election campaign.

Her prospects are also expected to improve somewhat are more boxes from her strongholds in the south of the county are opened.

With just over half the boxes open in #Cork South Central, tallies show Sinn Fein TD Donnchadh Ó Laoighaire ahead of Micheál Martin, Simon Coveney and Michael McGrath

In Kerry, Michael Healy-Rae is topping the poll so far, with 20.3% of the vote, according to early tallies.

Some 66 boxes had been opened of the 261 total by about 10.15am.

Mr Healy-Rae's brother - Danny - is in third, behind Sinn Fein's Pa Daly.

Unofficial early tallies in Meath West predict Sinn Féin candidate Johnny Guirke to top the poll.

With a quarter of the 129 boxes now counted at the Trim GAA count centre, unofficial tallies have placed the Oldcastle man on 30% of the vote.

Early tallies in the four seater Clare constituency show Clare mayor, Cathal Crowe (FF) on course to top the poll.

From just 18 of the 180 boxes tallied the primary school teacher is in pole position with 982 tallied votes.

Final tallies from Cork North West seem to indicate there will be no major disruption to the constituency make-up, with each of the incumbent TDs are expected to keep their seats.

Tallies taken by Fine Gael at the count centre in Mallow show that Fine Gael Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed and Fianna Fáil’s Aindrias Moynihan are expected to regain their seats.

Fianna Fáil’s Michael Moynihan is currently polling just ahead of newcomer Fine Gael’s John Paul O’Shea who had been tipped to take a seat after a successful local election.

Tallies are showing Independent TD Michael Collins is likely to be returned in Cork South West, almost certainly on the first count, but the other two seats could be decided in a scrap between five candidates.



Early indictions are that Michael Collins will be returned in this three-seater, with a surplus, while Fine Gael's Senator Tim Lombard, Fianna Fail's Cllr Christoper O'Sullivan and Deputy Margaret Murphy O'Mahony, Sinn Féin's Cllr Paul Hayes and Social Democrat Cllr Holly Cairns in contention.

Dublin

With 48% of the boxes tallied in Dublin South West two of the outgoing TDs look to be in trouble – Paul Murphy of Solidarity-People Before Profit is on 5.1% and Katherine Zappone, Independent and sitting Minister for Children is on 5.9%.

Again Sinn Féin is running away with it, in this four-seat constituency. Sean Crowe, TD (Sinn Féin) is on 22.7%, followed by Colm Brophy, TD (Fine Gael). John Lahart, TD, (Fianna Fáil) is on 10.6% followed by Francis Noel Duffy (Green Party) on 9.1%.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is set to top the poll in Dublin Central with a massive 36% of first preference votes, according to tallies.

100% tallies for Dublin Central: Mary Lou McDonald (SF) 35/76% Paschal Donohoe (FG) 13.33% Neasa Hourigan (GP) 12.33% Mary Fitzpatrick (FF) 10.09% Gary Gannon (SD) 9.32% Joe Costello (LAB) 5.51% Chrisy Burke (IND) 4.76% All others below 3% Four seats to be filled

With almost all of the boxes opened and tallied in the four seat constituency, Ms McDonald has sailed ahead into first place.

The Minister for Finance and Fine Gael candidate Paschal Donohoe is also polling well in second place with 13.32% of the vote.

Sinn Féin's Denise Mitchel will top the poll in Dublin Bay North, and the distribution of her massive surplus will determine who else is elected, early tallies in the constituency indicate.

Mitchell is running at 31% of first preferences, according to the tally.

Veteran Fine Gael minister Richard Bruton stands comfortably enough on 16% though his running mate Senator Catherine Noone, after a torrid campaign, secured just 2% of first preferences in the early tallies.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan seems assured of a seat, and election on the first count, based on the results of tallies from 30% cent of the boxes in Dublin Bay South.

He's on 21.5% of first preferences, followed by a strongly polling Chris Andrews of Sinn Féin on 15.6%.

With 104 out of 111 boxes open at the Citywest count, the Dublin Mid-West constituency looks set to return two Sinn Féin TDs – the sitting Eoin Ó Broin and Mark Ward.

Sinn Féin's Dessie Ellis is set to top the poll in Dublin North West with more than 45% of first preference votes according to tallies.

With 43 of 75 boxes opened, Mr Ellis has received 8,838 votes putting him far ahead of his rivals.

The Social Democrats Roisin Shortall is also expected to take one of the three available seats. Tallies show Shortall at 17.38%.

Update 9.55am: The early tallies are beginning to emerge as counting gets underway in the 2020 general election.

Last night's exit poll suggests Government formation is set to be thrown into chaos as it is predicted that the three big parties are tied.

In Cork North-Central, counting is underway in the competitive constituency, where it is all to play for.

With three of the four TDs from 2016 not even on the ballot paper this time, it is shaping up to be a day of change in the area.

Early indications are that Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould is polling very strongly in most areas and could be set to hold the party's seat in the area.

It was previously held by Jonathan O'Brien, who announced his intention to step aside early this year.

After that, it is a tight race to fill the remaining thee seats, though.

Fine Gael's Colm Burke is doing well in areas like Blarney, with Fianna Fáil's Padraig O'Sullivan, Oliver Moran of the Greens and Tony Fitzgerald, also Fianna Fáil, in a close race to scoop up votes in the area too.



With Sinn Féin likely to do well on first preferences, transfers will likely be crucial in determining the outcome of this race.

In Sligo Leitrim, 16 of the 121 Sligo boxes are opening and the early tally is showing Sinn Féin is marginally ahead.

The party in on 21% while Fianna Fáil is on 20%, according to the tally.

Fine Gael is on 10%, Labour 4% and the Greens are on 2%.

In Roscommon-Galway, Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice is polling strongly, according to early tallies.

After eight boxes, the combined Independent vote is 47.50% with Fitzmaurice accounting for 1589 of that vote with fellow sitting Independent Denis Naughten on 732.

The final seat in this constituency looks set to be a battle royal between sitting Fianna Fáil Deputy Eugene Murphy

Earlier: Counting underway as exit poll suggests three-way tie between major parties

Counting is underway across Ireland this morning as last night's exit poll suggests Government formation is set to be thrown into chaos as it is predicted that the three big parties are tied.



The shock IPSOS MRBI poll makes it extraordinarily difficult to predict which of the three parties-Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil or Sinn Féin, could be in a position to lead the next government.

The exit poll figures predict that 22.4% of voters backed Fine Gael, while Sinn Féin looks set to get 22.3% and Fianna Fáil could get 22.2% support.

There is a margin of error of 1.3%.

The dead heat between the three big parties does reveal that Sinn Féin has managed to get voters out, after the later stages of the campaign showed a surge in support for the party. In previous elections, polls were high for Sinn Féin ahead of voting, but the numbers never materialised at the ballot box.

The results of the poll-carried out by the Irish Times, RTÉ, TG4 and UCD, were announced at 10pm last night, just as polling stations closed across the country.