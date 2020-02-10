GE2020: FF likely to emerge as biggest party with SF on course to land 38 seats

With more than 100 of the 160 seats filled in the 33rd Dáil, Fianna Fáil looks set to emerge as the biggest party with more than 41 seats.

As things stand, Sinn Féin has 36 seats so far and are likely to pick up four more, while Fianna Fáil have 20 seats at present, but are in contention in constituencies all over the country.

Fine Gael's poor election is continuing with the party firmly in third place with just 18 seats, with several senior ministers including Richard Bruton and Paschal Donohoe yet to be elected.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has faced a call from within his own party to stand down following the disastrous campaign.

Former TD Paudie Coffey has told WLR Radio in Waterford that Mr Varadkar should step aside as Fine Gael leader.

"He should step aside as leader of Fine Gael and allow a new rebuilding of the party from the grassroots up again"

Earlier, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy was elected in Dublin Bay South without reaching the quota, at the expense of his running mate Kate O'Connell, who was visibly upset as she left the RDS.

The Green Party currently hold 7 seats and could ultimately win double that if counts continue as expected, but with the size of the Sinn Féin surpluses, the spread of the transfers is quite disparate.

The Social Democrats are on course to have a very good election and will return with five or six seats, up from the two they held in the last Dáil.

As things stand, the Labour Party has just two TDs elected – Sean Sherlock and Brendan Howlin and Mr Howlin has had to fend off questions about his leadership.