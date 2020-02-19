Garda’s life changed after headbutt from man resisting arrest

A garda was so seriously injured after being headbutted by a man resisting arrest that he got physically sick next to the patrol car and is still off work.

In a victim impact statement read out at Clonakilty District Court, Garda Evan Horan said he suffered blackouts and bouts of forgetfulness following the incident and said he had been “a nightmare” to live with for a time afterwards.

He added that he had gained two stone in weight, as he forgets he has already eaten.

Garda Horan’s statement was given during the case of Stephen O’Shea of Tullineaskey, Clonakilty, who pleaded guilty to a number of charges relating to an incident on June 24 in Shannonvale.

Judge James McNulty heard that, at 2.20am, gardaí saw a car in a pub car park. Mr O’Shea, 21, was in the driver seat with another man in the passenger seat and O’Shea’s partner, Kelly O’Donovan, 21, standing beside the car.

Gardaí said they were going to conduct a search. O’Shea became aggressive, calling gardaí “muppets” and saying he could “do” both gardaí “no bother”.

The court heard Ms O’Donovan, who pleaded guilty to two charges of obstruction, one of failing to comply with garda direction, and one public order offence, called gardaí “fucking scumbags” and interfered with garda efforts to detain O’Shea.

O’Shea, having initially been put in the patrol car, was able to get out due to the efforts of his friends. He was instructed to get in, but refused.

One garda was kicked twice in the leg by Mr O’Shea, who again refused to get back in the car. One garda tried to pull him into the car, but then saw the two others interfering with the other garda.

O’Shea headbutted Gda Horan in the eye area.

Sgt Paul Kelly, prosecuting, said Gda Horan was dazed and got physically sick outside the car. O’Shea was restrained but continued to be aggressive and to attempt to headbutt Garda Horan.

In his statement, Gda Horan said he had little recollection of what happened after the headbutt, and that his partner said he was totally disorientated and “making no sense” that night. His GP said he may have severe concussion.

The garda had a blackout some weeks later and underwent a CT scan. He underwent visual tests and is now awaiting assessment at the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

“My life has changed since the assault took place,” he said.

He was “constantly fatigued”, to the extent where it was impinging on his ability to do normal things.

Mr O’Shea’s solicitor, Eamonn Fleming, said his client had had a lot to drink that night and had €4,000 in court for the injured garda, which the judge described as “token compensation”.

Judge McNulty sentenced O’Shea to eight months in prison for the assault causing harm to Gda Horan and to another four months in prison, to be served at the same time, for the assault on the other garda. He also received a four-month sentence for obstructing gardaí, and was fined €400 for intoxication in a public place, and €600 for a public order offence.

The judge said O’Shea was “lucky” the case was in the district court, adding: “This incident is an appalling episode for which he is primarily responsible.”

The judge ordered a probation report into Ms O’Donovan, who had no previous convictions, with the case to come back before the court on April 7.

Separately, O’Shea was also fined €1,000 and disqualified from driving for two years after he pleaded to careless driving at 8.35am in Clonakilty on May 11, 2018.