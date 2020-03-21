Gardaí warn public of Covid-19-related scams as one couple lose €30,000

Gardaí are warning the public to be careful of Covid-19-related frauds and scams as one couple lost €30,000 in a bank scam.

In a statement, Garda headquarters revealed fraudsters are going to some lengths to scam people during the Covid-19 crisis.

“Recently a businessman was attending a medical appointment. While he was there, his wife received an email from him requesting her to transfer €30,000 to a bank account in Germany.

“His wife carried out the transfer believing this email from her husband was genuine. Later that evening she made her husband aware the transfer had been successful.

"They then realised they had been scammed and defrauded of €30,000. They immediately reported the matter to local Gardaí and the bank. In addition they contacted Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) seeking assistance."

Luckily and as a result of cooperation between An Garda Síochána and the Financial Intelligence Units of Ireland and Germany, all of the money was recovered.

The Garda statement added: “It is never too late to report a fraud, however the longer you wait reduces the opportunity for Gardaí to intervene and recover funds.

Beware of anyone calling to your house offering services in relation to Covid-19, including services for (medically related) tests.

“HSE staff (ambulance, nurses, paramedics, doctors) will not call to your house unless you have been in touch with the HSE first. Beware of emails, online requests, and online advertisements offering Covid-19 related tests and products.

“If in doubt about anyone contacting you, confirm their identity, if you haven’t requested the service be extra careful. Always double check with another person before transferring any money or buying any product.

“Always report any activity you think might be unusual or fraudulent to Gardaí.”