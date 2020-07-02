News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Gardaí to inspect Dublin pubs this weekend for Covid-19 breaches

Gardaí to inspect Dublin pubs this weekend for Covid-19 breaches
Some pubs were able to return to trade under new Covid-19 guidelines as part of Phase Three. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 02, 2020 - 11:00 AM

Gardaí are to inspect pubs in Dublin to ensure they are keeping to Covid-19 guidelines.

It comes amid reports some pubs are breaching the guidelines since they reopened their doors.

Customers are meant to have a meal that costs at least €9 and only stay for an hour and 45 minutes.

Gardaí and the Licensed Vintners Association have called on pub owners in the capital not to break the rules ahead of the first weekend of trading since reopening.

Chief executive of the LVA, Donall O'Keeffe, says Gardaí will be looking to maintain public order. 

Mr O'Keefe says: "Under licensing law, publicans have an obligation to run an orderly premises. 

"In our view complying with public health guidelines is part of that.

"The Gardaí have extensive powers under licensing law and public order legislation.

"And Gardaí will be monitoring the situation closely."

READ MORE

Man assaulted in Tipperary after chasing two burglars from home

More on this topic

Politicians should ‘lead by example’, says Leo VaradkarPoliticians should ‘lead by example’, says Leo Varadkar

‘Why haven’t I been asked?’: Children put Covid-19 questions to Boris Johnson‘Why haven’t I been asked?’: Children put Covid-19 questions to Boris Johnson

Johnson and Sturgeon governments clash over air bridgesJohnson and Sturgeon governments clash over air bridges

Immunology expert says Ireland needs to be ready for Covid-19 travel spikesImmunology expert says Ireland needs to be ready for Covid-19 travel spikes

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up