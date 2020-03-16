Gardaí to hire extra vehicles to help vulnerable during Covid-19 outbreak

Gardaí say they are hiring 210 extra vehicles to give increased mobility around the country.

It will help them reach out to those with limited local support and may include collecting prescriptions or taking people to hospital appointments. They emphasised that the vehicles are NOT ‘primary response vehicles’.

One of the extra vehicles to be used by gardaí during the outbreak

They said they will also help people into local, national and state services where appropriate.

Anyone concerned for themselves or neighbours should contact their local Garda station.

Deputy Commissioner Twomey said: "As a community at this time we need more than ever to support the most vulnerable in our society, particularly our elderly and isolated.

"An Garda Síochána has always worked closely with our communities and we continue to do so in these extraordinary times”.

