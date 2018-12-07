Gardaí seize cannabis worth €44,000 after raid on north Cork grow house

Gardaí seized cannabis worth €44,000 and seized a stun-gun during a raid on a suspected cannabis grow house in north Cork yesterday.

The raid was mounted in Kanturk as part of an ongoing operation targetting the sale and supply of drugs in the Mallow District.

Gardaí from Mallow, backed by members of the armed Regional Support Unit, executed a search warrant at a house in the Kanturk area.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized cannabis plants, cannabis herb and controlled drugs with an estimated street value of approximately €44,000.

A stun gun was also seized. The drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A garda spokesman said while no arrests were made, the investigation is ongoing.

Digital Desk