Gardaí satisfied two Cork deaths were tragic accidents

Gardaí are treating two separate sudden deaths in Cork this morning as tragic accidents.

While the results of post mortem examinations in both cases are awaited, gardaí are satisfied at this stage that there are no suspicious circumstances involved in either death.

Gardaí launched an investigation earlier following the discovery of a young man, in his late 20s outside his family home in Grenagh, about 20kms north of Cork city. It is understood that he was found outside by his father and that emergency services were alerted immediately.

Paramedics rushed to the house but the young man was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardaí also attended the scene and carried out initial enquiries.

A post mortem will be conducted later, and the results of various tests will take some time to process but gardaí are satisfied from their initial investigation that there are no suspicious circumstances involved, and the death is now being treated as a tragic accident.

A file will be prepared for the coroner’s court in due course. Separately, gardai investigating the discovery of the body of a woman in her 60s in a city apartment earlier are also satisfied that there are no suspicious circumstances involved.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 60s and originally from Eastern or Central Europe, was found at the bottom of stairs by a friend who called to her apartment on St Patrick’s Hill in the city centre.

Emergency services attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The results of a post mortem are awaited but it is understood that gardai are satisfied that the death was an accident, possibly as a result of a fall. Again, a file will be prepared for the coroner’s court in due course.