News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí recover €30k and make three arrests after armed robbery in Meath

Gardaí recover €30k and make three arrests after armed robbery in Meath
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 06, 2020 - 08:50 PM

Gardaí have arrested three men after an armed robbery in Co. Meath today.

Officers intercepted two cars on the N3 at Clonee at around 3pm immediately after armed raiders robbed a Cash in Transit van.

They arrested three men aged 35, 33 and 30 during which they seized a cash box containing €30,000 and an imitation firearm.

An electronic signal blocker was also recovered.

The three suspects were arrested for organised crime offences and are being held under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Finglas and Ashbourne Garda Stations.

Investigations are continuing.

READ MORE

Search underway after man attempts to bundle woman into boot of car in Dublin

More on this topic

Search underway after man attempts to bundle woman into boot of car in DublinSearch underway after man attempts to bundle woman into boot of car in Dublin

Gardaí investigate after man tries to force woman into boot of car in DublinGardaí investigate after man tries to force woman into boot of car in Dublin

Gardai 'making progress' in probe into brutal attack by gang of 20 youths Gardai 'making progress' in probe into brutal attack by gang of 20 youths

Gardaí investigating alleged rape on ship in south-east on Christmas DayGardaí investigating alleged rape on ship in south-east on Christmas Day


robberyTOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Worst-ever day for trolley overcrowding with 760 waiting for bedsWorst-ever day for trolley overcrowding with 760 waiting for beds

INMO criticises HSE's 'deliberate' slow down in recruitmentINMO criticises HSE's 'deliberate' slow down in recruitment

Stormont talks resume following 'productive' weekend meeting with Irish language campaignersStormont talks resume following 'productive' weekend meeting with Irish language campaigners

Mayor of Clare: RIC commemorations are 'historical revisionism gone too far'Mayor of Clare: RIC commemorations are 'historical revisionism gone too far'


Lifestyle

While we saw big gowns and experimental ensembles at the 2019 ceremony, it hasn’t always been that way.The most major Golden Globes outfits from the past 5 years

From Jennifer Lopez to Saoirse Ronan, all the stars were out in force for the first big event of the year.Old Hollywood glamour ruled a sparkly Golden Globes red carpet

Sorting out a new home or getting your existing space in order? Carol O'Callaghan has advice.From adolescence to adulting: Shaking your home up a bit

In conversation with Hillary Fennel.This Much I Know: Golfer Leona Maguire

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »