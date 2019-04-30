Gardaí investigating incident where shots were fired outside Dublin nightclub

Gardaí are investigating an incident where shots were fired outside a nightclub at the Red Cow complex in Dublin.

A firearm was discharged close to the nightclub's entrance in the early hours of Sunday morning last, April 28.

Investigating gardaí wish to speak to anybody who was in the vicinity of the Red Cow between midnight and 3.30am.

They're also seeking to speak to any taxi drivers or other motorists who passed through the complex and may have dash cam footage.

Information is also sought about a dark coloured Audi A3 hatchback car which travelled by road in the Clondalkin area between 2.30am and 3.30am.

Investigating Gardaí can be contacted at 01-6667600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.