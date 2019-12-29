Gardaí investigating armed robbery at Cork shop

By Eoin English and Joel Slattery

Gardaí are investigating an armed robbery at a shop in Co Cork this evening.

The alleged incident occurred at Cuddihy’s Daybreak shop in Ovens.

Gardai are investigating an armed robbery at Cuddihy’s Daybreak shop in Ovens Co #Cork this evening. There are no reports of any injuries. The shop owners say the premises will remain closed in the morning until a garda forensic examination is complete. — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) December 29, 2019

The shop owners say the premises will remain closed in the morning until a garda forensic examination is complete.

"Unfortunately, due to armed robbery in the shop, this evening we will remain closed tomorrow morning until Garda forensic unit give us all clear to reopen," the shop said in a Facebook post. "Apologies for any inconvenience."





There are no reports of any injuries.