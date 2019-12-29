News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí investigating armed robbery at Cork shop

Gardaí investigating armed robbery at Cork shop
Sunday, December 29, 2019 - 11:18 PM

By Eoin English and Joel Slattery

Gardaí are investigating an armed robbery at a shop in Co Cork this evening.

The alleged incident occurred at Cuddihy’s Daybreak shop in Ovens.

The shop owners say the premises will remain closed in the morning until a garda forensic examination is complete.

"Unfortunately, due to armed robbery in the shop, this evening we will remain closed tomorrow morning until Garda forensic unit give us all clear to reopen," the shop said in a Facebook post. "Apologies for any inconvenience."


There are no reports of any injuries.

More on this topic

Man dies after Cork City diving accidentMan dies after Cork City diving accident

City Council should get rid of private parking enforcement in Douglas, Cllr saysCity Council should get rid of private parking enforcement in Douglas, Cllr says

Gardaí satisfied two Cork deaths were tragic accidentsGardaí satisfied two Cork deaths were tragic accidents

Gardaí investigate sudden death of man, 20s, in CorkGardaí investigate sudden death of man, 20s, in Cork


TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

The Lotto numbers are in...The Lotto numbers are in...

Two women airlifted to hospital following serious collision in Co RoscommonTwo women airlifted to hospital following serious collision in Co Roscommon

Body of man found in Cork city houseBody of man found in Cork city house

Gardaí appeal for information about man missing from Tullamore since Christmas EveGardaí appeal for information about man missing from Tullamore since Christmas Eve


Lifestyle

Just now, in La Gomera in the Canary Island, the avocados are coming in as the mangas are going out.Damien Enright:  A new formula could help prevent the wasting of fruits

The shallow lake of Lough Ennell is 5km south of Mullingar, Co Westmeath, accompanied by a lake of around the same size north of the town, Lough Owel.Dan McCarthy: Cherry Island is a treasure trove of history

A walk in the mountains or bogs can be highly recommended for working off the excesses of the festive season. It’s hard to beat the fresh air some of us will be breathing in familiar peatlands over the festive period.Donal Hickey: A festive walk in the boglands prompts much food for thought

A panda mother is 900 times heavier than her newborn cub.Richard Collins: Ever wondered why a panda cub is so tiny?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 34
  • 39
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »