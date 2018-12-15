NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí investigating after body of baby found on beach in Dublin

Saturday, December 15, 2018 - 02:24 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are investigating after the body of what is believed to be a newborn baby was found on a beach at Balbriggan, Co Dublin.

The discovery was made at the North Dublin beach shortly before 10am this morning.

Gardaí say that the sex of the baby is unknown at this point.

The scene is currently sealed off and a technical examination of the area has begun.

Gardaí have raised concerns about the wellbeing of the child's mother and are asking her to come forward.

They are also appealing to anyone else with information to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 8020510.


KEYWORDS

DublinBodyGardai

Related Articles

More in this Section

Garda appeal after man with gun robs cash box from cash in transit van in Dublin

Garda had time to avoid hitting woman when he first saw her crossing road, expert witness tells trial

Abortion services available from January 1, but will be limited, Harris admits

Man, 28, charged with fatal Waterford assault


Lifestyle

Lindsay Woods: At a time of year when the pace is frenzied and days are full of school plays and deadlines, the chance to break from routine is a welcome one

On the red carpet: Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Diane Kruger and Cheryl

Raise a glass to Christmas festivities

The best festive desserts to try out this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

    • 1
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 31
    • 44
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »