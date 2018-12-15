Gardaí investigating after body of baby found on beach in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating after the body of what is believed to be a newborn baby was found on a beach at Balbriggan, Co Dublin.

The discovery was made at the North Dublin beach shortly before 10am this morning.

Gardaí say that the sex of the baby is unknown at this point.

The scene is currently sealed off and a technical examination of the area has begun.

Gardaí have raised concerns about the wellbeing of the child's mother and are asking her to come forward.

They are also appealing to anyone else with information to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 8020510.