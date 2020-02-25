News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí examine CCTV over ‘parking space’ murder

Gardaí pictured at the scene this monring. Picture: Collins Dublin
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 07:30 PM

Gardaí are questioning a mother of three over the fatal stabbing of a man in a suspected attack over a car parking space.

Officers have described it as an “incredible” attack, which occurred at around 7am on Tuesday in a residential area of Kingswood, south Dublin.

The deceased, Garreth Kelly, aged 29 and from nearby Tallaght, died from multiple stab wounds.

Gardaí said the two people were not in a personal relationship and don't believe they even knew each other.

Mr Kelly is thought to have parked his car in the Brownsbarn Estate overnight while he stayed with his girlfriend in the locality, but not in the estate.

When he came back to the car sometime before 7am he could not start it and is thought to have gone off again and returned with a battery pack.

He had the bonnet of the car opened and sat into his car, when gardaí say a woman came out from a house, armed with a knife and stabbed him a number of times. 

The deceased had initially managed to get out of the car, before collapsing between two cars.

The woman is then thought to have gone back inside her home, where her children and husband were.

When gardaí were alerted they called to the house and sources said the husband appeared not to know what had happened.

The woman was arrested and taken to Clondalkin Garda Station for questioning. 

The detention period is expected to be extended overnight.

Detectives are trying to establish the motive for the attack and if it was because the man had parked in her car space, what drove her to stab him.

The Garda Technical Bureau conducted a detailed examination at the scene.

Gardaí have managed to gather CCTV from the area which is thought to be assisting their investigation.

Following local inquiries, gardaí learned that there were significant issues in the past regarding parking in the space where Mr Kelly had left his car.

In a statement, Garda HQ said the woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

It appealed to anyone who was in the Brownsbarn Estate and Kingswood area between 6am and 7am, or road users with camera footage, to come forward.

Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600; the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

