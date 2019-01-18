Gardaí appeal for witnesses after attempted robbery in Co Cork

Gardaí investigating an attempted robbery from a woman in a Cork town have appealed for witnesses.

The incident occurred in Macroom shortly before 10pm last Saturday, January 12.

The woman was walking along Railway View when a man, described as being 5’6 to 5’10 in height and wearing dark clothing, approached her from behind and tried to take her handbag.

The suspect left the scene empty-handed and fled in the direction of St Coleman's Park. The woman was not injured.

Gardaí in Macroom are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who was around the Bowl Road, Dan Corkery Place or St Coleman's Park areas of the town between 9.30pm and 10.15pm last Saturday to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026-20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.