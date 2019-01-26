Gardaí appeal for help in tracing missing Mayo teen

Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Jake Bagnell from Carrowmore Lacken, Co Mayo.

Jake was last seen at Lacken Cross, Killala at around 9.30am on Friday morning.

Jake Bagnell

He is described as approx. 5'7" in height, of slim build with black hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing green tracksuit bottoms, dark navy or black hooded jacket, white and black Adidas runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station 096 20560 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.